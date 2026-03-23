Modest proposal: The Hormuz Emergency Force for Peace

Special to WorldTribune.com

By John J. Metzler, March 23, 2026

Many readers probably don’t remember the oil boycotts of 1973 or 1978. These were defining times which helped bookmark the 70’s.

Now in the wake of Iran’s closing Strait of Hormuz, by blocking a key maritime route for petroleum shipments, global markets, economies and consumers face a clear and present danger.

There’s been all kinds of conjecture how to secure free passage through Hormuz in spite of very dangerous military threats from Islamic Iran.

A global coalition force must be assembled to counter this threat to freedom of the seas. But not through NATO; Let’s make it a maritime peacekeeping and protection force, with the European countries who depend on the oil along with India, Japan, South Korea. Naturally the U.S. Navy will play a key role.

And the name? What about the Hormuz Protection and Humanitarian Coalition, since the ships carry oil but also agricultural fertilizer and food? Or Hormuz Emergency Force for Peace?

While the UN could play a role, the stark reality of getting this plan through the 15-member Security Council is highly unlikely given the probability of a Chinese or especially Russian veto.

The key to such a multinational force is manifold; More players, more ships, spread the risk, and importantly symbolism to get everybody invested in the game.

Let’s look at some recent maritime security challenges.

Somalia

Somali pirates in speedboats once excelled in attacking and capturing unarmed Merchant ships. Between 2008 and 2021 the UN Security Council authorized for foreign navies to pursue the pirates in Somali waters. The very successful anti-Pirate forces; Operation Ocean Shield was a NATO mission between 2009 and 2016. The European Union’s ongoing maritime mission ATALANTA continues.

There was later multinational commitment with India, South Korea and NATO counties like Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands. Still Somali pirates had pretty low caliber weapons and were a not formal state actor such as the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Yemen

Yemen is a conflict-ridden state bordering along the Red Sea and the strategic Bab al Mandab Strait, one of the world’s most active shipping lanes. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked unarmed merchant shipping in the Red Sea. In late 2024, U.S. and UK naval units joined in Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis are well equipped with lethal short and medium range missiles, yet their attacks on merchant shipping were thwarted by the U.S. Navy. In parallel the European Union launched a defensive naval maritime mission, Operation Aspides, (Greek for Shield) which currently maintains four naval vessels in the Red Sea near Yemen; two French frigates, a Greek frigate and an Italian destroyer.

Security threats to the Strait of Hormuz were paramount when Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently visited the White House for cordial but focused discussions with President Donald Trump. She stressed that Japan is seriously concerned about and condemns Iran’s actions such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, activities that threaten the safety of navigation, and attacks on surrounding areas.

Clearly Iran’s actions pose wider ramifications than the traditional safe passage of oil supplies. It challenges and confronts what was envisioned as resetting the global balance of power away from the Middle East towards the Indo-Pacific. And especially for the United States and Japan alliance, it’s refocused attention on addressing the military rise of China and North Korea.

Japan depends on the petroleum producing states of the Persian Gulf for nearly 93 percent of their oil imports primarily from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Just before the Washington meeting, Japan joined key European countries in a joint statement expressing readiness “to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.”

A declaration regarding Hormuz was signed by the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan, the statement has since been joined by Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania among others. South Korea says it will contribute to international efforts to ensure safe and free navigation of the Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Takeuchi while viewing the global economic impact from the Iran war, quickly added, “I believe that you, Donald, are the only one who can bring peace and prosperity to the entire world.” During a White House Dinner, the Japanese Prime Minister added, “A stronger Japan and a stronger America, a more prosperous Japan and a more prosperous America. I am very confident that Donald and I are the best buddies to realize this shared goal.”

Clearly Iran’s actions pose wider ramifications than the traditional safe passage of oil supplies. It challenges and confronts what was envisioned as resetting the global balance of power away from the Middle East towards the Indo-Pacific. And especially for the United States and Japan alliance, it’s refocused attention on addressing the military rise of China and North Korea.

It’s about solidarity and security.

John J. Metzler is a United Nations correspondent covering diplomatic and defense issues. He is the author of Divided Dynamism the Diplomacy of Separated Nations: Germany, Korea, China (2014). [See pre-2011 Archives]



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