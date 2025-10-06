Money to burn: Black Lives Matter, Soros groups feud over mis-spent cash

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2025 Real World News



Hey, Soros, where’s that $33 million you owe us?

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has filed a lawsuit against the George Soros-backed Tides foundation, accusing the organization of “deceptive business practices” as well as “egregious mismanagement” while demanding the return of $33.4 million that was allegedly withheld.

On Monday, the BLM group, which oversees that organization’s regional operations, called on the California Attorney General to step in and investigate Tides.

“My client now has to pay money just to get their own money back, after my client raised 100% of it,” said BLM’s lawyer, Lawrence Segal.

Segal claimed the BLM money may even have been used by Tides to fund their defense against BLM’s lawsuit.

“More than $1 million has been spent by Tides out of my client’s money just on attorney’s fees —possibly to pay their own lawyers,” said Segal. “It appears that they are paying themselves from charitable donations in order to pay the legal fees that resulted from this case.”

When BLM was established in 2013, the group was not a tax exempt charity and needed a fiscal sponsor to distribute the money it received from anonymous donors to other organizations. BLM selected Tides to do so.

Tides, which oversees more than $1.4 billion in cash from several nonprofits, commingles all funds, the lawsuit claims. That makes it difficult for groups like BLM to monitor where their cash is going, legal papers say.

“Tides does not segregate monies,” Segal told the New York Post. “All of my client’s money is apparently commingled in one giant account. Tides’ fiscal sponsorships are very loosely regulated, at best.”

Tides told The Post in a statement: “The Fund at issue in this litigation was created to support BLM chapters and other Black-led organizations — not one national organization based in Los Angeles … The lawsuit is baseless and driven by one individual that purports to speak on behalf of a movement that is leaderful and grounded in the states. We remain steadfast in our mission to advance racial justice and carry it out with integrity.”

Out of the $90 million windfall in donations BLM received following the death of George Floyd, it only gave out about $30 million for charitable purposes in the next two years, The Post noted. Another $22 million went on expenses including salaries and investments.

Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the group, went on a real estate spending spree, The Post revealed in April 2021.

Cullors, who maintained she did not use BLM donations to make the real estate purchases, resigned a month after that story.

One of her brothers, Paul Cullors, is still associated with BLMGNF, taking in more than $200,000 a year as “head of security,” federal filings show.

Support Free Press Foundation