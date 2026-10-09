More from Fauci’s diary: Praised Ebola vaccine, wanted Trump impeached for border wall

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Pages from Anthony Fauci’s diary show the NIAID director praised the Ebola vaccine in media appearances while privately calling it a “terribly flawed study design,” and writing that President Donald Trump should be impeached for his border wall policy.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday released new documents containing Fauci’s diary entries for the years 2015 to 2019.

In July 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that its Ebola vaccine had demonstrated “up to 100% efficacy in individuals.”

“This is a remarkable result which shows the power of equitable international partnerships and flexibility,” said Jeremy Farrar, then the Director of the Wellcome Trust, who would later privately work with Fauci to shape the narrative about Covid. “We, and all our partners, remain fully committed to giving the world a safe and effective vaccine.”

Fauci privately wrote of “multiple flaws in the design and the analysis of the data” supporting the Ebola vaccine candidate and a “terribly flawed study design.”

In interviews with media allies CNN, BBC, and PBS, and The New York Times, he praised the vaccine anyway, Sen. Paul’s staff indicate in the document release.

“The data, strictly speaking, are not statistically significant,” Fauci wrote. “Bottom line is that we are dealing with an inherently good and effective vaccine that was put into a terribly flawed study design … Such is life….”

“We cannot criticize the study since that is exactly what the press is looking for and that will create tension between HHS and WHO. HHS is too stupid to realize that,” Fauci wrote.

The diary entries also show that Fauci suffered from “Early Onset Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Paul said.

The day after Trump’s first inauguration, Fauci noted that his wife marched against Trump in Washington and his daughters did the same in Boston and San Francisco and referred to the new president as “amazingly unpresidential.”

The Daily Caller noted: “Media stories during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic often portrayed Fauci as “America’s doctor”: a nonpartisan bureaucrat who had served under Democrats and Republicans alike, a government official more interested in safeguarding public health than his personal politics. But his private writings show something else. Fauci strongly opposed President Donald Trump.”

Fauci wrote in January 2019, about a year before the pandemic hit: “Trump insisting on $5 billion for his wall on Mexico border. He is acting more and more bizarre. Should be impeached, but Dems are rightfully concerned that this will galvanize his base.”

1/ Today I’m releasing additional years of Dr. Fauci’s diary. Here it is… TONY’S DIARY: The Missing Years, 2015–2019 🧵 https://t.co/vqgKh3rxmu — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) October 7, 2026

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