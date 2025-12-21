More redacted Epstein files: Clinton in hot water, but NY Times admits no evidence of Trump guilt

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2025 Real World News



Will Judgement Day come on Earth for Democrat President Bubba or will he wait to explain himself at the pearly gates?

In a large, heavily-redacted cache of the Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice on Friday, Bill Clinton is seen in several images that were kept by Jeffrey Epstein including one of the former president reclining nearly naked in a hot tub with an unidentified woman at his waist and another with his arm wrapped around a young lady on a plane.

Clinton is seen in photos vacationing with Epstein in the UK, traveling with him to Brunei and Thailand, and attending the 2002 wedding of Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

Another image shows Clinton in a swimming pool with Epstein’s girlfriend-turned-madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking crimes.

“This is his reckoning. I mean, if you turn on CNN, that’s what they are talking about. I’ve gotten a million texts about it,” the New York Post cited a former Clinton aide as saying.

“People are like, ‘I can’t believe he was in a hot tub. Who’s the woman in there?’ She’s at, you know, body level. I mean, it’s, like, unbelievable. It’s just shocking.”

The ex-aide added: “[Clinton] is Prince Andrew… He’s kinda done. He was already done before, but now he’s even more so. People have to be brought to justice for if they did these things, there’s no question about it.”

Epstein, Maxwell, Clinton and Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger also were photographed together at a dinner. Jagger and Clinton could be seen cozying up to a woman whose face was blacked out in one image. Another photo shows the ex-president on a plane with pop icon Michael Jackson.

Friday’s release didn’t contain many mentions of President Donald Trump.

Democrats immediately complained that the Justice Department did not comply with the law by releasing all the files.

Trump “emerged relatively unscathed, though a photo does show Epstein and a woman posing with a check that Trump allegedly signed in 1997 for the amount of $22,500,” The Post reported.

The New York Times on Thursday attempted to again tie Trump closely to Epstein in a report headlined “Don’s Best Friend: How Epstein and Trump Bonded Over the Pursuit of Women”.

The Times said the article was based on interviews with “more than 30 former employees of Jeffrey Epstein, victims of his abuse and others who crossed paths with Mr. Epstein and President Trump.”

The article claims that Trump had built a relationship with Epstein only to deny it and that the “controversy” has “shaken” Trump’s “iron hold on his base.”

The article waits until the end of the fifth paragraph to acknowledge that “The New York Times has found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking on minors”

