Mounting evidence challenges ‘certified’ 2020 election: Military ballots for Biden, key adjudications

by WorldTribune Staff, December 28, 2025 Real World News



“You must know in your heart that this election was fraudulent. There’s no question of it if you really are sensible,” a Republican poll watcher told the Georgia State Election Board in testimony regarding what she witnessed during the counting of ballots in the 2020 election.

The poll watcher said she witnessed “military ballots being duplicated” and all of them going into Joe Biden’s column.

In a Nov. 27, 2020 report, WorldTribune.com noted that attorney Lin Wood had discovered that all 900 military ballots cast in Fulton County in the 2020 election went to Biden.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, a whistleblower detailed how much of the fraud in the 2020 election took place in the adjudication process at multiple states and locations:

Here’s how DOMINION flipped and switched the 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION in middle of the night in Antrim County, Michigan, from Trump to Biden. The Error rate permissible is 1 out of 125,000 ballots. Dominion in Antrim County’s error rate was 8.3. That’s 750x the allowable… pic.twitter.com/KomSxLRdKv — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) December 25, 2025

