Musk ‘felt like I was dying’ after 2nd jab; ex-Pfizer official says Covid shots likely killed tens of thousands in Germany

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Elon Musk, in a post to X that went viral on Sunday, said he “felt like I was dying” after receiving his second Covid jab.

Musk made the revelation in response to a post about how Dr. Helmut Sterz, Pfizer’s former chief toxicologist, admitted last month during a German Covid inquiry that an estimated 60,000 people died in Germany from Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shot, known as Comirnaty, The Defender reported on April 13.

According to Sterz, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany’s regulatory and research institute for vaccines and biomedicines, has received 2,133 reports of death following Pfizer’s Covid jab.

Sterz said: “These spontaneous reports likely have a high number of unreported cases due to underreporting. The true number is therefore much higher.”

“In the U.S., it is assumed that there is an underreporting factor of 30 by which the registered cases would have to be multiplied. For Germany, this would correspond to 60,000 deaths from the vaccination.”

Sterz told the German commissioners that Pfizer’s post-marketing report mentioned 1,200 suspected deaths within just two months of the shot’s approval.

“At that point, Comirnaty should have been withdrawn from the market,” Sterz said.

Sterz further told the inquiry that “due to time constraints,” Pfizer didn’t conduct vital safety checks on its Covid vaccine before rolling it out to the public. For instance, he said the vaccine maker skipped carcinogenicity studies that would have examined whether the shots had cancer-causing properties.

Pfizer also failed to study the vaccine’s impact on pregnancy, Sterz said.

Sterz called for a new and independent scientific review of the Covid vaccines’ long-term effects: “We need proper independent safety studies to understand what really happened. Without full transparency, people will not trust the conclusions.”

The high number of adverse reactions to the shots warrants pausing them, and other vaccines that use similar technology, until independent studies show they are safe, Sterz added.

According to Sterz, the mathematician Robert Rockenfeller, Ph.D., from the University of Koblenz, estimates there are 25 severe side effects from Pfizer’s Covid jab for every one severe course of Covid infection that the shot allegedly prevented.

In the U.S., as of Feb. 27, there were 39,050 deaths following Covid injections reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), according to OpenVAERS. Of those, 24,586 deaths were following Pfizer’s jab.

The true number of deaths following Covid shots is likely much higher, given that a 2011 Harvard report found that less than 1% of all adverse events were reported to VAERS.

Federal health officials knew that the statistical tool they relied on to look for Covid jab safety signals in VAERS was “mostly useless,” according to internal documents obtained last month by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and analyzed by scientists at Children’s Health Defense.

The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times. I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying. https://t.co/rFuUpzBkKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2026

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