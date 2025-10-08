Narrative war: Sen. Blackburn confronts Dick Durbin over refusal to release Epstein flight logs

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2025 Real World News



Attorney General Pam Bondi and Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Tuesday called out Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin for his refusal to publish Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.

According to a 2023 press release, Blackburn said that Durbin as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time had “blocked” her from requesting subpoenas for Epstein’s flight logs.

During Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, Bondi made a similar allegation, which Durbin denied. Blackburn then refuted Durbin’s denial.

“Senator Durbin, I find it very interesting that you refused repeated Republican requests to release the Epstein flight logs in 2023 and 2024. You fought that,” Bondi said. “Did you take money from Reid Hoffman campaign donations, who was a huge Epstein friend? Why did you fight for years? Why did you fight to not disclose the flight logs, Senator Durbin?”

“I can tell you I did not refuse,” Durbin insisted. “One of the senators here wished to produce those logs, and I asked her to put it in writing, and she never did.”

Bondi replied that she believed Blackburn would disagree with Durbin’s claim.

After Durbin’s questioning time ended, Blackburn requested to “correct the record.”

“Senator Durbin knows I repeatedly asked for those flight logs. I brought up the subpoena,” Blackburn said. “You even shut down the committee because you didn’t want that. And you know I submitted that in writing and you continue to misrepresent that. And I am not going to let that record stand.”

“I just want to make you clear that the reason the committee business ended was that your side invoked the two-hour rule,” Durbin said. “Point number two is I asked you if you wanted any documents like flight logs to put it in writing. You never did.”

Blackburn said she made written requests and that she would distribute them to Durbin, asserting she had already done so multiple times in the past.

Fox News Digital obtained a Jan. 3, 2024, letter from Blackburn to Durbin pushing him to subpoena unredacted Epstein flight logs.

“I am writing to follow up on our previous discussions about subpoenaing the complete, unredacted flight logs from Mr. Epstein’s private jets and helicopter,” Blackburn wrote in the letter.

Blackburn also sent a Feb. 24 letter to both Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, asking them to “promptly release the complete flight logs.”

Bondi published Epstein flight logs on Feb. 27, but they had already been publicly released before through the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell.

