Nationwide raids target Chinese human trafficking organized crime networks

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2025



More than 150 law enforcement agencies across the United States are involved in raids which look to shut down human trafficking operations carried out by Chinese organized crime networks.

The illicit massage industry “is the fastest growing of all trafficking in America,” Dan Nash, the founder of the Human Trafficking Training Center, said.

“It is all Chinese organized crime,” Nash said. “And all this is going right back to China. All the money’s going back to China. The victims are coming over here from China. Most of these states are like, ‘How are we allowing Chinese organized crime to do all this trafficking in America? Let’s stop it.’ And we are coming together to stop it.”

“Operation Coast to Coat,” which is being coordinated by the Human Trafficking Center, is focusing on the illicit massage industry, Fox News Digital reported on Oct. 17.

Nationwide thus far, more than 30 people were arrested or detained for trafficking and related charges, and more than 60 victims were rescued and offered services the report said.

According to officials, the youngest victim was just 14 and was trafficked through escort sites and forced to service more than 10 men a day. Her suspected trafficker was arrested during the operation.

Fox News embedded with the Austin Police Department as part of the operation.

Lt. John Brooks with the Austin Police Department emphasized that the work goes beyond dismantling criminal networks; it’s about recurring victims from exploitation:

“Quite often, they are victimized, forced, coerced, threatened in some way. Their passports withheld, their families threatened, they themselves are threatened or get hooked on some sort of drug.”

A national nonprofit organization, the Safe House Project, is also involved in the operation to make sure victims get the help and resources they need, the Fox News report said.

The CEO and founder, Kristi Wells says the Safe House Project assisted over 1,500 human trafficking victims last year, and it is on track to help more than 3,000 victims this year.

“We help survivors as they are looking to exit their trafficking situation, and we help make sure that, in those 10 seconds of insane courage, when they look to escape, that they have the resources that they need to receive all of the care and support to rebuild a life,” Wells said.

