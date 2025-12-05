Netflix-Warner (Obamas): ‘Together we’ll define the next century of story-telling’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2025 Real World News



Netflix on Friday announced that it has struck a deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery for $72 billion.

If the deal is approved by regulators, Netflix will merge with the Hollywood behemoth behind “Harry Potter” and HBO Max and potentially reshape the entertainment industry.

Warner’s television and motion picture division, including DC Studios, would merge with Netflix’s vast library and its production arm, which has released popular titles such as “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game.”

Netflix also produces a bevy of content by former President Barack Obama and his partner Michelle which reportedly is aimed at promoting “empathy, understanding, and to give a platform to diverse voices.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted:

“Netflix signed their Obama deal in 2018 and put Susan Rice on the board. Then, Rice went to the Biden Admin. In 2023, Susan Rice rejoined the Netflix board. In 2024, Netflix signed a massive expansion of their Obama deal. What do you think Obama’s Netflix is going to do to all the classic WB / HBO movies and series?”

In a Friday op-ed for Human Events, Daniel Hayworth noted: “Today, President Obama’s toy corporation, the streaming service Netflix, made one of the most significant entertainment media purchases in recent decades. The media giant announced that it had purchased the historic Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.”

“It would be foolish to assume” the Obamas “pursued this partnership to make fun travel shows for retirees or just to make another quick buck. The goal is influence. The goal is shaping messages,” Hayworth wrote.

“The goal is to craft narratives that favor the progressive agenda and embed those values in young viewers’ minds before they know how to resist them.

“Now with Warner Bros. and HBO under its control, Netflix gains the power to weave this messaging into some of the most beloved franchises and cinematic legends ever created.”

The co-CEO of Netflix said that by combining the abilities of Warner Brothers as well as Netflix, there will be an “incredible library of shows and movies — from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends — with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

“For more than a century, Warner Bros. has thrilled audiences, captured the world’s attention, and shaped our culture,” David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “By coming together with Netflix, we will ensure people everywhere will continue to enjoy the world’s most resonant stories for generations to come.”

The Post Millennial noted:

“The acquisition from Netflix comes with an expected spin-off of the Discovery Global TV Networks division from the parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. The spin-off is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2026. Netflix has also come under fire for gender issues being woven into some children’s shows. Elon Musk earlier this year called for people to cancel their Netflix subscription because some children’s shows have shown characters as identifying as transgender.”

Warner Brothers, Hayworth added, “helped develop Hollywood into the cultural force that it is today. Now, a single Silicon Valley-driven company obtains not only decades of beloved content but also the creative engines behind HBO, Cartoon Network, and much of modern blockbuster entertainment.

“Unfortunately, this is a win for the corporate, progressive overlords of the media giant. Netflix has openly embraced moral decadence as a company. … The company has added transgender, non-binary, and LGBT characters galore into shows specifically targeting kids, including the ones targeted at infants, such as CoComelon.”

