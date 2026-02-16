New bill would end federal liability protections for vax producers

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2026 Real World News



Is accountability coming for Big Pharma?

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has introduced legislation that would eliminate federal liability protections for the producers of vaccines.

According to Paul, the bill would make pharmaceutical companies more accountable by allowing people to sue them if they believe they have been injured by vaccines.

If passed, the bill (S.3853) will make changes to the federal law to abolish the liability shield provided to vaccine manufacturers under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which largely protects vaccine manufacturers from product liability lawsuits and requires most injury claims to be directed to a federal compensation program.

In the past, a study done in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services found that the nation’s main vaccine adverse event reporting system captures fewer than 1% of adverse events.

The bill, cosponsored by Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Even if the legislation stalls, observers say it may influence broader debates around public health policy, pharmaceutical accountability, and vaccine confidence.

