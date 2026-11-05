New book: A century of subversion has divided and all but conquered the U.S.

Special to WorldTribune, November 5, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, November 3, 2026

The United States finds itself facing an urgent existential crisis engineered by a century of foreign subversion, according to a new book.

“Enemy Inside the Gates: Malign Soviet, Russian, and Chinese Influence Operations Against America,” by former CIA analyst John Gentry traces the origin of subversion tactics back to Vladimir Lenin’s 1917 takeover in Russia and the formation of the Comintern, a global campaign designed to spread Marxism-Leninism.

While these sophisticated disinformation and propaganda programs began under the Soviet Union, they are currently being driven and funded by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and modern Russia, Gentry contends.

Gentry asserts that hostile foreign entities have successfully exploited vulnerabilities in American political and legal traditions. The book claims these operations have contributed significantly to domestic political polarization and have successfully recruited or captured American citizens — including public figures, influencers, and academics — to wittingly or unwittingly advance foreign goals.

The book, published on Oct. 20, warns that the crisis “is so severe because malign actors have recruited so many American citizens to support them and because American political and legal traditions, once a crowning success of governance, have vulnerabilities that malign foreign states exploit.”

U.S. laws currently are inadequate to address sedition and subversion and must be revised to address the problem, Gentry writes.

“We also need to remember constantly that Lenin declared war on the United States over a century ago and that malign foreign actors and their domestic allies have been fighting it ever since,” Gentry writes. “Very strong defensive and remedial actions are required.

“Anything less is likely to fail, with catastrophic consequences.”

“The message of this book is grim,” Gentry told The Washington Times. “I am more discouraged by our situation now than I was when I began this project. But if we are to reverse continuing trends, we need to know what has happened and to act dramatically and soon. I hope we collectively will do so.”

Subversion funded and orchestrated by the current communist regime in Beijing has made significant progress in fomenting political polarization, radicalizing American youths in schools and colleges, infiltrating Marxists into leadership positions in the Democratic Party and growing the neo-Marxist Democratic Socialists of America, according to Gentry’s “Enemy.”

Unlike the Soviet Union and now Russia, China is using its economic power after modifying its communist system to allow market mechanisms to serve the ruling totalitarian party.

Beijing has gained considerable influence over U.S. banks, businesses and the movie industry by granting or denying access to its markets. China has also developed powerful influence agents within the American system.

Included among the CCP-designated “friends of China” that get favorable treatment are American firms such as Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Blackstone and Morgan Stanley, all prominent U.S. corporate giants that Beijing counts on, Gentry writes, to back Chinese interests in the U.S. and around the world.

Key pro-China Americans, the book argues, are Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who in 2015 unsuccessfully asked Xi to name his unborn child; Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Stephen Schwarzman, co-founder of Wall Street’s Blackstone; former Apple CEO Tim Cook; and Tesla and SpaceX leader Elon Musk.

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