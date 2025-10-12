New contracts awarded for 230 miles of border wall

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 12, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Friday that 10 new construction contracts totaling approximately $4.5 billion were awarded which will add hundreds of miles of Smart Wall along the southwest border.

In total, these projects will add 230 miles of Smart Wall and nearly 400 miles of new technology. The technology additions will further secure existing wall in areas where the Biden Administration policies cancelled contracts to do so, CBP said in a press release.

“For years, Washington talked about border security but failed to deliver. This President changed that,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “The Smart Wall means more miles of barriers, more technology, and more capability for our agents on the ground. This is how you take control of the border.”

The 10 contracts are the first to be funded by President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and also include minimal prior year funding from Fiscal Year 2021 wall appropriations, funding which was on hold during the Biden-Harris regime.

The first 10 contracts funded by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (and remaining FY 2021 wall appropriations) include:

San Diego 1 Project – Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $483,486,600 for the construction of approximately nine miles of new Smart Wall and approximately 52 miles of system attributes in USBP’s San Diego Sector in California.

El Centro 1 Project – Awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. for $574,000,000 for the construction of approximately eight miles of new primary Smart Wall and the installation of approximately 63 miles of system attributes in USBP’s El Centro and San Diego Sectors in California.

Yuma 1 Project – Awarded to Barnard Spencer Joint Venture for $199,508,100 for the construction of approximately 60 miles of system attributes in USBP’s Yuma Sector in Arizona and California.

Tucson 1 Project – Awarded to BCCG a Joint Venture for $606,988,300 for the construction of approximately 23 miles of new secondary border wall and approximately 66 miles of system attributes in USBP’s Tucson and Yuma Sectors in Arizona.

El Paso 1 Project – Awarded to BCCG a Joint Venture for $155,106,328 for the replacement of approximately seven miles of old barrier in the Santa Teresa Area of Responsibility with new Smart Wall and the completion of approximately 22 miles of system attributes in USBP’s El Paso Sector in New Mexico.

El Paso 2 Project – Awarded to Barnard Spencer Joint Venture for $578,926,000 for the construction of approximately 23 miles of new Smart Wall and approximately 81 miles of system attributes in USBP’s El Paso Sector in New Mexico.

El Paso 3 Project – Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $850,361,073 for the construction of approximately 42 miles of new primary Smart Wall, approximately 6 miles of new secondary border wall and completion of approximately 46 miles of system attributes in USBP’s El Paso Sector in Texas.

Del Rio 1 Project – Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $565,047,300 for the construction of approximately 22 miles of new primary Smart Wall (which includes replacing approximately two miles of old barrier) and deployment of approximately 40 miles of waterborne barrier system in USBP’s Del Rio Sector, in the Eagle Pass Area of Responsibility, in Texas.

Del Rio 2 Project – Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $364,325,500 for the construction of approximately 10 miles of new primary Smart Wall, approximately 23 miles of waterborne barrier system, and installation of approximately 10 miles of system attributes in USBP’s Del Rio Sector, in the Eagle Pass South Area of Responsibility, in Texas.

Rio Grande Valley Waterborne Barrier Project – Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $96,153,947 for the deployment of approximately 17 miles of waterborne barrier in the Rio Grande River, south of Brownsville in Cameron County within USBP’s Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas.

Support Free Press Foundation