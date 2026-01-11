New nationwide fraud investigation to be run from White House, not DOJ

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2026 Real World News



The Trump Administration has created a new assistant attorney general post which will be responsible for prosecuting fraud nationwide and will be supervised by the White House, Vice President JD Vance announced on Thursday.

“It is going to be a nationwide effort because unfortunately the American people have been defrauded in a very nationwide way,” Vance said. “We’ve never seen fraud like this in the history of our country.”

A massive fraud investigation in Minnesota found taxpayers were bilked out of billions of dollars. The investigation led to nearly 100 indictments and the issuance of 1,500 subpoenas.

Vance said the official in charge of the investigation would be named in “the next few days,” with Senate Majority Leader John Thune saying the nominee would be confirmed swiftly.

The prosecutor’s investigation will be run out of the White House under the supervision of President Donald Trump and Vance, the vice president said.

“This is the person who is going to make sure we stop defrauding the American people,” Vance said. “When we get the bad guys, we want to make sure we get them permanently and they don’t have some legal technicality they can get out of, which is why we set it up as an (assistant) attorney general.”

Vance said the position will last at least until the end of the current administration.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has frozen $10 billion in federal childcare and family assistance funds to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York due to fraud concerns.

In the Minnesota investigation, a prosecutor said in December that an estimated half the $18 billion in federal funds that supported 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 may have been stolen.

