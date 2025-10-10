New owners promise to ‘rebuild or retire’ Dominion voting equipment as needed

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2025 Real World News



A company run by a former Republican election official has reportedly bought Dominion Voting Systems raising multiple yet-to-be-answered questions including how the company funded its massive legal war on media organizations that questioned its role in the 2020 elections and why after successfully silencing most skeptics it was put on sale.

Axios cited a person familiar with the purchase as saying that Liberty Vote, a Missouri-based company owned by Scott Leiendecker, bought Dominion for an undisclosed sum.

A representative for Liberty Vote said that it would conduct a “top-down” review of Dominion’s equipment ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, and that the company would “rebuild or retire” machines as needed.

Leiendecker told Axios that his company is “committed to delivering election technology that prioritizes paper-based transparency, security and simplicity so that voters can be assured that every ballot is filled-in accurately and fairly counted.”

He continued: “Liberty Vote signals a new chapter for American elections — one where trust is rebuilt from the ground up.”

Dominion’s website now redirects to Liberty Vote, with a statement from Leiendecker reading: “My Fellow Americans, Today, I am proud to announce Liberty Vote — a 100% American‐owned election technology company dedicated to restoring trust in our elections. Our mission is clear: every vote must be secure, fair, and verifiable.”

Leiendecker created a software program in 2011 that focuses on enabling election workers to check in voters at polling locations and verify voters. The company, KNOWiNK, is described as the “nation’s leading provider of electronic poll books” and is said to be used by more than a third of U.S. states.

Dominion secured several multi-million dollar settlements from defamation cases regarding the 2020 election. Fox News settled for $787.5 million. Newsmax settled for $67 million.

As part of the buyout, Liberty officials asked Dominion to settle several other defamation lawsuits.

