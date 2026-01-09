New White House J6 website hits Pence in stark post-2020 election timeline

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2026 Real World News



For those recently comatose or lost in space since Nov. 3, 2020, there are basically three versions of what happened on January 6, 2021, a momentous day in American history:

According to the Democrat-media complex and their loyalists in his administration, a violent insurrection by loyalists to then President Donald Trump failed to overturn the most secure election in American history;

in American history; Virtual silence on the subject has been maintained by most elected Republicans and establishment conservatives. That leaves one alternative but almost universally-held view presented without hesitation or embarrassment by a native New Yorker who happens to be the leader of the Free World:

“2020 is considered the greatest election theft in U.S. history, with widespread fraud deliberately ignored by courts, officials and the media,” according to President Donald Trump who was re-elected after four years of Joe Biden.

A new Trump White House website chronicles the events of Jan. 6, 2021 and includes a timeline that singles out Trump 1.0’s Vice President Mike Pence “who had the opportunity to return disputed electoral slates to state legislatures for review and decertification under the United States Constitution, chooses not to exercise that power in an act of cowardice and sabotage.”

In the interest of balancing the dominant narrative by CNN, PBS, ABC, NBC, CBS, the New York Times, the Washington Post and Big Tech AI, the White House timeline is published below:

Pre-Jan. 6, 2021: President Trump Invites Americans to DC: President Trump invites patriotic Americans to Washington, DC on January 6 for a peaceful and historic protest against certifying the stolen 2020 election. He emphasizes standing up for election integrity while calling for peaceful demonstration. Hundreds of thousands respond to the call to show support.

Jan. 6, 12 to 1:15 p.m.: President Trump Delivers Powerful Speech: At the Ellipse, President Trump speaks to hundreds of thousands of supporters, detailing evidence of election fraud and urging the crowd to march to the Capitol to “peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.” He stresses the need to fight for the country through strength and determination, explicitly calling for peaceful protest. The crowd responds with massive enthusiasm.

Jan. 6, 1 to 1:30 p.m.: Patriots March to the Capitol: Following the President’s speech, the massive crowd peacefully marches down Constitution Avenue to the Capitol to protest the certification of the fraudulent election. The march is orderly and spirited, with flags, signs, and chants supporting President Trump.

Jan. 6, 1:10 to 3 p.m.: Capitol Police Response Escalates Tensions: Capitol Police aggressively fire tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber munitions into crowds of peaceful protesters, injuring many and deliberately escalating tensions. Video evidence shows officers inexplicably removing barricades, opening Capitol doors, and even waving attendees inside the building—actions that facilitated entry—while simultaneously deploying violent force against others. These inconsistent and provocative tactics turned a peaceful demonstration into chaos.

Jan. 6, 2:24 to 4:17 p.m.: President Trump Urges Calm: As events unfold, President Trump repeatedly calls for peace, tweeting support for law enforcement and releasing a video telling supporters “go home in peace” while reiterating love for them and election concerns. He consistently promotes non-violence despite the attack on attendees and emotions running high.

Jan. 6, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Leaked Pelosi Video Reveals Security Lapses: Leaked footage captured by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter shows the Speaker in a rage during evacuation, furiously admitting, “I take responsibility” for the catastrophic failure to pre-position National Guard troops—despite President Trump’s prior authorization and offers of 10,000 troops that were rejected. Pelosi repeatedly demands to know why security was so inadequate on her watch, exposing the deliberate refusal to accept offered protection and the ignored or delayed requests for reinforcements. (Watch the Pelosi footage.)

Jan. 6, 2:44 p.m.: Ashli Babbitt Murdered in Cold Blood: Unarmed Air Force veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt is fatally shot by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd without warning as she climbs through a broken window toward the Speaker’s Lobby. No weapon was found on her, and she posed no threat. Byrd faced no charges. Three other Americans were also killed: Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Philips. Zero law enforcement officers lost their lives.

Jan. 6, 8 p.m.: Mike Pence Refuses to Act: Vice President Mike Pence, who had the opportunity to return disputed electoral slates to state legislatures for review and decertification under the United States Constitution, chooses not to exercise that power in an act of cowardice and sabotage. Instead, Pence presides over the certification of contested electors, undermining President Trump’s efforts to address documented fraud and ending any chance to correct the election steal.

Jan. 6-7, 8 p.m. to 3:40 a.m.: Stolen Election Certified: After law enforcement clears the Capitol, Congress reconvenes late that night and certifies Joe Biden’s electoral votes—votes from battleground states marred by massive mail-in ballot fraud, hidden suitcases of ballots, exploding water pipes, voting machine irregularities, and unprecedented pandemic-era rule changes that bypassed state legislatures. 2020 is considered the greatest election theft in U.S. history, with widespread fraud deliberately ignored by courts, officials and the media.

Post Jan. 6: President Trump Silenced: Despite his explicit calls for peaceful protest, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms collude to ban President Trump, citing “incitement” in a blatant act of election interference. JPMorgan, Bank of America, Capital One, and other major financial institutions debank President Trump and his family, closing accounts, freezing funds, and denying services in a ruthless campaign of financial persecution to destroy them politically and economically. Legacy media suppresses evidence of fraud.

Post Jan. 6: Mass Arrests of Patriotic Protesters: The Biden DOJ launches a coordinated nationwide dragnet, arresting over 1,500 January 6 attendees in pre-dawn raids—many for mere trespassing or parading. Hundreds were held as political prisoners for years in harsh conditions, denied speedy trials, and given lengthy sentences in what is considered an unprecedented and diabolical weaponization of federal law enforcement against Trump supporters. At least five J6 defendants took their own life while facing prosecution.

Post Jan. 6: January 6 Select Committee Exposed: Speaker Pelosi’s hand-picked January 6 Select Committee, stacked with anti-Trump Democrats and two RINOs (Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger), spent over 3 years and nearly $20 million in taxpayer funds on a propaganda spectacle to demonize President Trump and his supporters. They coached witnesses like Cassidy Hutchinson—leading to calls for perjury and witness tampering investigations against them—while withholding exculpatory evidence, deleting encrypted files, and ignoring security failures.

Post Jan. 6: Weaponized Prosecutions Target President Trump: Biden prosecutors bring multiple indictments against President Trump over his legal election challenges, including January 6-related federal charges. FBI agents conduct an unprecedented raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, including searching through First Lady Melania Trump’s private wardrobe and personal belongings. They target his loyal lawyers, aides, and associates with baseless charges, threatening decades-long prison sentences to pressure them into flipping with false testimony against him.

Post Jan. 6: FBI Entrapment Operation Exposed: Subsequent investigations, congressional testimony, DOJ admissions, and whistleblowers confirm the FBI had at least 26 (and likely dozens more) confidential informants and assets embedded in the January 6 crowd. Figures like Ray Epps, who was caught on video repeatedly urging people to go “into the Capitol,” were charged only minimally. Democrats successfully flipped the narrative to brand peaceful protesters as “insurrectionists”—while waging the true insurrection against a legitimate election.

Post Jan. 6: Lawfare Fails; President Trump Prevails: Despite relentless Deep State efforts to imprison, bankrupt, and assassinate him—all designed to sabotage his political comeback through fabricated indictments, invasive raids, and rigged show trials—President Trump emerges triumphant. Fueled by unbreakable resolve, the fierce loyalty of his courageous family, team, and Patriotic Americans, and God’s unmistakable grace, he delivers a landslide 2024 victory and reclaims the White House in the greatest comeback in American History.

