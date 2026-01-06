New White House web site: ‘The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, 2021’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 6, 2026

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol, the White House on Tuesday launched a new web site which tells the truth of what happened that day and honors the J6ers who were lost.

The web site states.

“Thousands of Americans paid the price for political failures they did not create.

“Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent over 3 years and nearly $20 million in taxpayer funds on her partisan Select Committee, producing a scripted TV spectacle to fabricate an “insurrection” narrative and pin all blame on President Trump.

“Video and audio recordings, including unaired HBO footage from her own daughter, show Nancy Pelosi repeatedly acknowledging responsibility for the catastrophic security failures—admitting “We have totally failed” and “I take full responsibility” for not having the National Guard pre-deployed, despite intelligence warnings and President Trump’s offers of troops that were ignored under her leadership as Speaker.

“The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as “insurrectionists” and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump—despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government. In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities, and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters, all while Pelosi’s own security lapses invited the chaos they later exploited to seize and consolidate power. This gaslighting narrative allowed them to persecute innocent Americans, silence opposition, and distract from their own role in undermining democracy.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec, who was in DC on J6, posted video showing a top DC Police official ordering stun grenades be tossed into the peaceful crowd of protesters.

At 1:24pm on Jan 6th, DC Police Commander Robert Glover ordered stun grenades to be thrown at the peaceful crowd of protesters No orders to disperse were ever given before the grenades were thrown I saw this happen myself from Constitution Ave pic.twitter.com/CPEh1dNNkP — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 6, 2026

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered by Capitol Police on J6, was in DC on Tuesday to lay a wreath on the steps of the Capitol:

BREAKING: Ashli Babbitt’s mother lays a wreath on the steps of the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2026 5 years to the day after the killing of her daughter pic.twitter.com/HJky85TatZ — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 6, 2026

