New York AG Letitia James indicted on two felony counts

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 9, 2025

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution. Both are felonies.

Federal housing regulator Bill Pulte referred James to the Justice Department in April, claiming that she “falsified records” to get sweetheart home loans for a Virginia property she claimed as her “principal residence” in 2023. At the time, James was just beginning her second term as New York’s top prosecutor.

Pulte suggested that James had committed crimes including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution, among other offenses.

The office handling James’s case is headed by U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, who was appointed to the position by President Donald Trump after her predecessor, Erik Siebert, was fired.

Siebert had reportedly expressed doubts about bringing cases against the New York AG and former FBI Director James Comey.

Halligan said in a statement after James’s indictment that the “charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust.”

“The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served,” she added.

Prior to Comey and, now James, being indicted, Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social: “Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, and Leticia??? We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

James’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, insisted the case “is driven by President Trump’s desire for revenge.”

