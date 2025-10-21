NJ GOP asks DOJ Rights Division to monitor counting of mail-in ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2025 Real World News



This year’s race for New Jersey governor is expected to be a tight one, with Democrat Mikie Sherrill currently holding a slim 3-point lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, according to the latest KAConsulting poll.

Sherrill’s lead has declined from July when the pollsters put her ahead by five percentage points.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is term-limited and cannot run for a third consecutive term.

The New Jersey Republican State Committee has called on the Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights to send monitors to oversee the processing of mail-in ballots in Passaic County for next month’s election.

The letter, sent to Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon by a law firm representing the committee asked for the monitors and also “that the Division of Civil Rights take steps to monitor access to the Board of Elections around the clock to ensure the integrity of the voting process.”

The letter continues: “Passaic County has a long and sordid history of VBM fraud with multiple indictments for ballot stuffing and falsifying VBM ballots in recent elections. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has proven incapable of prosecuting these matters; indicted politicians remain in office years after their initial indictment.”

The letter said that it was not just to New Jersey Attorney General’s Office “at fault,” and that the Passaic County Board of Elections and Chairman John Currie, who is also the Democrat County Chairman of Passaic County, “are equally at fault.”

“In at least one instance in 2020, news reports indicate hundreds of stolen, falsified ballots were received in Passaic. Currie’s responsibility as Chairman of the Board of Elections is to ensure that illegal VBM ballots are not counted,” the letter states.

During an Oct. 17 Passaic County Board of Elections meeting, GOP members proposed that 24-hour surveillance video cameras be placed in the room where the ballots are stored and access logbooks be utilized “to ensure that proper procedures are followed in connection with the receipt, processing and verification of VBM ballots.

Ciattarelli is endorsed by President Donald Trump, who wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Jack Ciattarelli, the wonderful New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate that is doing very well in the Polls against a very Fake and Corrupt Mikie Sherrill, will bring Energy prices down in New Jersey by record amounts. He calls me constantly, wanting assurances that I will use the Power of Common Sense on helping New Jersey with their Energy bills, which are going up by record amounts. Jack is a man who will bring costs and prices down, rapidly, but in particular, Energy costs, because he knows that everything else will follow. Mikie Sherrill, on the contrary, has Energy policies and concepts that will double and triple prices in New Jersey. Unlike Jack, there have been no calls to Washington saying, “What do we do with these rapidly rising Electric and other costs?” I have brought Energy way down, with Gasoline soon to hit $2, with everything else following! If Mikie, who was essentially thrown out of her school for cheating, and wasn’t even allowed to walk through the Graduating Class, is ever involved with Government, Energy prices will soar at a record level! Unlike Jack Ciattarelli, nobody from her group is calling the White House in order to take advantage of the record drops in overall Energy costs. Jack Ciattarelli is a good man, who understands business, and who will bring down Energy, and other costs, by 50%, and even more. The unusually named Mikie, perhaps her only asset, will drive Energy costs up, like no Governor in History. She will be a DISASTER for New Jersey — VOTE JACK CIATTARELLI — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

🚨Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, and in Passaic County, that principle is once again being put to the test. Today the NJGOP formally demanded the Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights send monitors to oversee the vote-by-mail counting… pic.twitter.com/bmgnaUF55j — New Jersey GOP (@NJGOP) October 20, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation