No big secret: Citizen journalists had the receipts on Ilhan Omar seven years ago

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Since Rep. Ilhan Omar first ran for the Minnesota legislature in 2016, independent researchers and citizen journalists have pointed out anomalies in her public filings, with a clear focus on her immigration status and marriage history.

Proponents of the initial research argue that the federal raid on her D.C. home this week and subsequent subpoenas vindicate years of independent documentation regarding her background. They contend these records point to systemic fraud that should have been addressed much earlier.

Public records and archived legislative profiles reveal that Omar’s staff requested a biographical correction to change her birth year from 1981 to 1982. Critics and investigators have scrutinized this timeline; if she was born in 1981, she would have been an adult when her father naturalized, potentially impacting her eligibility for automatic derivative citizenship as a minor.

Long-standing accusations allege Omar married her brother (Ahmed Nur Said Elmi) in 2009 to secure immigration benefits. Federal investigators have recently subpoenaed family members and seized her phone to inspect the family’s historical immigration files.

For years, mainstream media and political allies largely dismissed these claims as unproven.

Now even mainstream talking heads are clearly concerned that Omar’s goose may be cooked:

🚨 NOW: ILHAN OMAR HAS ALL BUT LOST CNN. Even JAKE TAPPER just said that if she really fabricated her birth date to obtain citizenship, she should’ve gone to the BIDEN DOJ and admitted it, get a slap on the wrist and walk! Legal expert: “An investigation was started under BIDEN…that’s gonna UNDERMINE any argument she has that it’s politically, selective and vindictive!” 🤯 EVEN CNN! 🤣 NO weaponization. Federal warrant signed off on by a DEMOCRAT JUDGE And she was being looked into even under a Democrat president. There you have it! In fact, there are reports that the liberal judge actually tried narrowing what documents HSI could take during the raid on her house. REMOVE HER CITIZENSHIP AND SEND HER BACK 👋🏻 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2026

Garret Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo investigative group and former Trump White House adviser, posted to social media:

“You guys may have seen this before, but if not, it is really good OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) research and writing on Omar and her illicit activities surrounding her immigration to the U.S. and subsequent marriage to her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, to illegally manipulate the immigration system to get him in, then lied about doing it.”

Related: Questions dog Omar on her immigration process, marriage history, June 23, 2019

A good deal of that OSINT was produced by David Steinberg. In a 2019 article titled “Meet Leila Elmi: The Missing Link Showing Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother,” Stienberg draws on his research, interviews, and social media evidence to make the case that Omar has engaged in a variety of fraudulent activities and willful misrepresentations related to her marital arrangements.

Steinberg wrote:

On October 22, 2008, the U.S. State Department stopped accepting applications for the Priority 3/Refugee Family Reunification program — the process by which refugees can apply for asylum if one family member is already a legal U.S. resident. State halted the program because DNA testing — primarily of Somalis — had concluded that perhaps 87 percent of applicants were fraudulently claiming family relationships. Despite continuing war, Somalia of 2008 was not comparable to the open hell of the early 1990s, when an eight-year-old Ilhan and her family fled to Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camps. She lived there from 1991 until 1995, aged eight to 12. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services then helped Ilhan, her sister Sahra, and their father Nur Said receive asylum in the United States along with thousands of other Somalis. The complicated moral question of fraud, let alone fault, among this 1990s wave of refugees escaping civil war will never be answered with accurate statistics. We will have to settle for adjectives like “widespread” and “rampant.” Yet the negative outcomes cannot be ignored. Even refugees with strong desire to assimilate with Western civic order are hampered by the possible discovery of conflicting documents. And compromising information becomes leverage in a community already difficult to police. Twelve-year-old Ilhan had no say on the manner in which she arrived in the United States. However, U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (D-MN) is now under scrutiny for acts she took beginning in 2009 — not 1995. In 2009, Omar was a 26-year-old U.S. citizen. She had been a U.S. citizen for nearly nine years. Additionally, the foreign national Omar apparently helped commit fraud was not fleeing hell in 2009, either. Ahmed Nur Said Elmi was a long-time citizen of the United Kingdom. He even possessed a high school diploma from the United States: Elmi attended a St. Paul, Minnesota high school for his senior year of 2002-2003, and graduated before returning to London. We look to 1995 not to incriminate a kid, but to answer questions about what Omar did 14 years later as an adult U.S. citizen. The answers to those questions about 2009 appear to give probable cause to investigate Omar for eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy. To be clear: The facts describe perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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