No cure for woke? Doctor won’t say if men can get pregnant; Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ‘cisginger’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2026 Real World News

During a Senate hearing on “Protecting Women: Exposing the Dangers of Chemical Abortion Drugs” on Wednesday, a doctor of reproductive health refused to answer Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s yes or no question on whether biological men can get pregnant.

Dr. Nisha Verma from Atlanta, who claimed at the hearing to be a “person of science,” would not give a yes or no response and claimed Hawley’s question was somehow polarizing.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday on whether laws from Idaho and West Virginia that ban biological males from playing in girls’ and women’s sports violate the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection and the landmark law known as Title IX.

Two biological males, Lindsay Hecox of Idaho and Becky Pepper-Jackson of West Virginia, sued their respective states, claiming they discriminate based on sex and transgender status. They claim the states’ laws ban every “transgender” females from school sports, and treat them worse than others.

At one point during the arguments, Jackson seemingly invented a new word to describe actual girls. While trying to defend biological boys playing girls’ sports, she called biological girls “cisginger” while describing boys pretending to be girls as “transgender.”

The social media mocking was swift, with many comparing Jackson’s quip to an old episode of South Park where Eric Cartman used the term “transginger.”

