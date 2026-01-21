No more globaloney: Trump announces 2020 election fraud indictments

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2026 Real World News

The Christian West is in crisis, President Donald Trump said Wednesday in his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He blamed his audience for ceding national sovereignty to a hostile globalist agenda championed by many in the room. Trump also made clear that he was intent on reversing that trend.

To survive, nations “need strong borders, strong elections and a free and fair media,” he said.

Despite winning overwhelmingly in 2016 and 2024, he has gotten only negative press, he pointed out, demonstrating he said that the U.S. media has no credibility.

Trump again trumpeted a message that he alone has consistently stated publicly: The 2020 presidential election was “rigged.” Investigators have “found out” and “confirmed” wrongdoing tied to the race which was awarded to Joe Biden.

Trump said those responsible would soon face prosecution.

