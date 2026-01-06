No surprise: Dude who attacked JD Vance’s Ohio home calls himself ‘Julia’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2026 Real World News



The man arrested for smashing several windows at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati, Ohio goes by the name “Julia DeFoor” and uses she/her pronouns.

Secret Service agents arrested the 26-year-old DeFoor after he allegedly vandalized a Secret Service car in the driveway of Vance’s Ohio home as well as smashing multiple windows with a hammer. He has been charged with obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass, and vandalism, according to public records.

BREAKING: JD Vance home attacker William DeFoor confirmed to be transgender and goes by the name “Julia” Both parents are registered as Democrats, donating over $11,000 to Kamala Harris in 2024. They also donated to Joe Biden. There it is. pic.twitter.com/DSZjzgJvsy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2026

DeFoor’s father, a surgeon, is a Democrat donor, states the Daily Mail. DeFoor was previously arrested for other crimes related to vandalism in April and was sentenced to treatment at a mental health facility for two years in addition to paying $5,500 in restitution.

Revolver News noted in a Jan. 6 analysis: “Here we go again. Yet another violent transgender creep has been arrested for political violence. There’s a definite pattern here, and the Left and their media buddies keep pretending it doesn’t exist. Think about it, these incidents involve a very small group of mentally ill people, yet they are stacking up violent and even deadly attacks month after month, and nobody on the Left wants to talk about it. The fake news would rather lecture about pronouns than talk about hammers, broken glass, bullets flying, and right-wing politicians being targeted.”

The media double standard “tells you everything about who gets labeled dangerous in this country and who gets a free pass,” Revolver added.

The Daily Mail’s report on DeFoor notes:

The Cincinnati-native grew up in the affluent Hyde Park neighborhood in a $1.3 million home with his surgeon father, William, and pediatrician mother, Catherine DeFoor, both registered Democrats, and two younger siblings, Libby and Alex. William is a pediatric urologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. His wife is a general pediatrician at a St Elizabeth Physicians primary care facility in Kentucky. The DeFoor family appears close, with both William and Catherine having just last year paid visits to their youngest children’s universities, social media posts show. The accused home attacker does not appear to have graduated from a traditional four-year university despite having excelled as a high schooler at The Summit Country Day School, a prestigious private school in Cincinnati. DeFoor, then known as Davis, graduated in 2018 after being named a National AP Scholar. He was also active in the school’s drama department and even played the piano for a musical written, produced and directed by a friend.

Revolver News added: “About the DeFoor family… they were supposedly the picture-perfect image of progressive parents devoted to children and compassion. Then their own son shows up at another family home with a hammer, and that tidy little family portrait crumbles.

“But the American public is asked to ignore the pattern and treat this as just another ‘awkward exception.’

“Sorry, but those days are over. We have a violent trans problem in this country, and all hormonal treatments and surgeries should be stopped until we can figure out what the heck is going on.”

After DeFoor was taken into custody by police on Monday, Vance said of the incident: “I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren’t even home as we had returned already to DC.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers