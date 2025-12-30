No tears by Left in France for Brigitte Bardot who went public against Muslim incursion

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2025 Real World News



When French film legend Brigitte Bardot passed away on Dec. 28 at age 91, the tributes did not exactly come pouring in.

Acknowledged as a symbol of woman’s liberation, Bardot retired from acting in the early 1970s and became increasingly active politically.

“I’ve always done what I wanted… I know I’ve got bigger balls than a lot of men. They could learn a lot from me,” Bardot once said.

That activism did not go over well with the nation’s socialist leaders who say Bardot essentially forfeited her icon status the moment she spoke out against the mass incursion of Muslim migrants.

A committed free speech activist, Bardot faced trial five times between 1997 and 2008 for “inciting racial hatred” including for comments critical of mass Muslim immigration in France.

On one of these occasions, Bardot was convicted for “decrying the loss of French identity and tradition due to the ‘multiplication of mosques while our church bells fall silent for want of priests.’ ”

Bardot always maintained she simply respected the French way of life and sought to protect it and its inheritors.

French Socialist leader Olivier Faure led the leftist charge aimed at stopping any national tribute to Bardot.

Faure insisted that Bardot had “turned her back” on French values.

Bardot faced further criticism for her 2003 book, A Cry in the Silence, where she argued gay people, modern art, politicians and immigrants destroyed French culture.

“I am against the Islamization of France! Our ancestors, our grandfathers, our fathers have for centuries given their lives to push out successive invaders,” Bardot said.

Marine le Pen, whose National Rally party is riding high in polls, called Bardot “incredibly French: free, untameable, whole.”

Bardot backed Le Pen for president in 2012 and 2017 and described her as a modern “Joan of Arc” she hoped could “save” France.

Bardot added: “I like Marine (Le Pen, the leader of the French far-right) a lot. I won’t hide it. She is the only woman … who has balls.”

The leftist pushback against honoring Bardot came after French political figure Éric Ciotti called for a nation-wide tribute.

“France has a duty to honor its Marianne,” said Ciotti, who leads the right-wing UDR party, referring to the emblem of French liberty whose face Bardot was chosen to represent in the 1960s.

A petition launched by Ciotti calling for a national tribute to Bardot has attracted more than 23,000 signatures.

