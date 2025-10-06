Nobel Peace Prize for Trump called ‘unthinkable’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2025 Real World News



Seven world leaders have thus far formally presented their nominations for U.S. President Donald Trump to receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

The heads of the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan nominated Trump for his role in peacemaking in the region; the leaders of Gabon and Rwanda for Trump’s role mediating between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); and the leaders of Cambodia, Pakistan, and Israel have also said Trump deserves the prize.

But analysts in Oslo, Norway, where the award is based, say Trump has virtually no chance due to his “America First” policies and “divisive style.”

“It’s completely unthinkable,” Oeivind Stenersen, a historian who has conducted research and co-written a book on the prize, told AFP.

Trump “is in many ways the opposite of the ideals that the Nobel Prize represents”, he claimed.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is about defending multilateral cooperation, for example in the U.N…. and Trump breaks with that principle, he follows his own path, unilaterally,” he added.

In a post to Facebook, Thomas Geraghty noted: “President Trump will not be awarded with the Noble Peace Prize for one reason; he is not a socialist. Barrack Obama got it before taking office. The reason was; He’s a Socialist.”

The Nobel Committee awarded Obama the prize in 2009 before he even came into office.

In 2015, the former head of the committee, Geir Lundestad, expressed regret for the award, saying “even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake.”

In his 2020 memoirs, Obama recounted being informed he had won the prize from his then-advisor Robert Gibbs, to which he replied, “For what?”

The Nobel Prize consists of a diploma, a gold medal and a check for around $1.2 million. This year’s winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 10.

