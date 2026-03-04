Noem: Biden Administration funded known child traffickers to process illegal minors

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2026 Real World News



The Biden-Harris regime paid known child traffickers to sponsor unaccompanied minors, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Noem told the committee that, under Biden-Harris open border policies, unaccompanied minors were “lost” and “not tracked.”

She said that it has been “challenging” to recover those children because the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the Biden-Harris era paid sponsors to host the unaccompanied minors.

“And those sponsors, many times, we found instances where they trafficked these children themselves,” Noem said. “So under that administration, we not only had children that were in this country as a part of a program, the government was paying individuals that were knowingly trafficking them and abusing them.”

The Trump Administration immediately ended those policies, Noem said, adding that federal law enforcement agents have found many of the “lost” children and attempted to reunite them with their families.

Noem reported that the Trump Administration has located 145,000 of the 450,000 children whom the previous White House was not tracking.

“We’re not going to stop until we find every single one,” Noem declared.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley pledged to introduce legislation to provide the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with additional funding to rescue children from trafficking.

During her opening statement, Noem accused Democrats of holding DHS hostage by leading a government shutdown of the agency, which she called “reckless” and “unnecessary.”

“As a result, critical national security missions, including border security, immigration enforcement, aviation security, disaster response, cybersecurity, and the protection of critical infrastructure, are all being strained. Our ability to provide for a safe and successful World Cup is being hindered as well,” Noem said.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...