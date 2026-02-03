Non-pedophile illegals rebuff the support of Grammy ceremony elites

S A T I R E

[Good help is getting hard to find.]

A room full of pedophiles in attendance at Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony defiantly protested Trump’s deportation of pedophiles.

“We can’t deport these people. They’re just like us!” said one prominent celebrity pedophile.

“One of us! One of us!”

According to experts, [who asked not to be identified given the sensitivity of the subject matter], pedophiles often oppose the arrest and deportation of pedophiles.

Since ICE has chosen to focus on detaining murderers and sex criminals, Hollywood celebs have banded together to stop ICE at any cost.

In response to the support of a roomful of pedophiles [at the awards ceremony], a spokesperson for illegal aliens in Minneapolis called on Hollywood celebrities to please stop vouching for them.

“Some of us are not pedophiles,” said Juanita Gutierrez. “And the more you claim to speak for us, the more you make us all look like pedophiles.”

