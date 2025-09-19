North Korea watchers: With Beijing debut, Kim’s daughter is designated successor

FPI / September 19, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

After making her first official appearance on a multilateral diplomatic stage at China’s Sept. 3 “Victory Day” military parade, Kim Jong-Un’s daughter Kim Ju-Ae should be regarded as the designated successor to her father, North Korea watchers are saying.

“In North Korea’s protocol system, seating is power. Kim Ju-Ae has consistently been placed next to Kim Jong-Un at public events, which signifies she is being treated as a de facto successor,” Jeong Seong-Jang, deputy director of the Sejong Research Institute, noted in a Sept. 11 report titled “Why Kim Ju-Ae Should Be Viewed as Designated Successor to Kim Jong-Un.”

Kim Yo-Jong, Kim Jong-Un’s sister, has recently been repeatedly photographed standing behind Kim Ju-Ae at events.

“A single step in protocol signifies a difference in power status,” Jeong wrote, according to the Chosun Ilbo daily.

Another sign of Kim Ju-Ae’s elevation is the use in North Korean propaganda of the word “esteemed” to describe her.

“The modifier ‘esteemed’ is not an expression that can be applied to just anyone in North Korean media,” Jeong wrote. “The fact that Rodong Sinmun used such a term for Kim Ju-Ae, who was 9 years old at the time in 2022, reflects Kim Jong-Un’s strong will and desire to position Kim Ju-Ae as his successor.”

“This foreshadows the beginning of a cult of personality around Kim Ju-Ae,” Jeong added.

