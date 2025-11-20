Not just in NYC: Muslims registered gains in elections nationwide

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2025 Real World News



While Marxist Muslim Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral election consumed the headlines, Muslim candidates won 41 other races in elections across the nation this month.

The slate of elected Muslims includes one lieutenant governor, four other mayors, four state legislators, two judges, and dozens of city council, school board, and county officials.

Four races involving Muslim candidates remain too close to call, including the Hamtramck, Michigan mayoral contest, where two Muslim candidates are facing each other.

This year’s off-year election results marks the largest number of Muslim victories in American political history.

Notably, according to Pew Research, the Muslim population in North America grew by 52% between 2010 and 2020, the highest growth rate worldwide.

Along with New York, Muslim candidates were victorious in Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

In Virginia, Ghazala Hashmi became the first Muslim lieutenant governor in U.S. history, and the first Muslim woman ever elected to a statewide office.

“Every time we see someone from a marginalized background take the oath of office, it’s not just a personal achievement — it’s a statement about who belongs in America’s democracy,” Hashmi said during her victory speech.

Muslim candidate wins:

Mayors: 5

Zohran Mamdani (New York City)

Abdullah Hammoud (Dearborn, Michigan)

Mo Baydoun (Dearborn Heights, Michigan)

Faizul Kabir (College Park, Maryland)

Ted Green (East Orange, New Jersey)

Statewide and Legislative Offices: 4

Ghazala Hashmi (Lieutenant Governor, Virginia)

Sam Rasoul (Virginia House of Delegates, District 38)

Atoosa R. Reaser (Virginia House of Delegates, District 27)

Al Abdelaziz (New Jersey General Assembly, District 35)

City and Town Councils, Commissioners: 20

Including Muslim council members elected in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck in Michigan; Minneapolis; Paterson, New Jersey; Bellevue, Washington; Hilliard, Ohio; and Bothell, Washington.

Judicial and County Offices: 2

Ajmeri Hoque (Franklin County Municipal Court Judge, Ohio)

Soma S. Syed (Justice, New York Supreme Court)

Education and School Boards: 6

Dr. Mohammad Alhawawsha, Alisha Khan, Anisa Liban, Kareem Moffett, Habeebah Haqq, and others in Ohio and New Jersey districts.

Other Positions: 3

Yusef Salaam (New York City Council, District 9)

Siddiq Kamara (Sheriff, Delaware County, Pennsylvania)

Hamdi Mohamed (Port of Seattle Commission)

