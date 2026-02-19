Not so fast: Former Prince Andrew reports conversion experience

S A T I R E

In a stunning twist that experts said could prevent him from facing prosecution for ties to deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, the former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor joined a UK Muslim rape gang. …

The disgraced former royal made the announcement on Thursday following his arrest on charges of misconduct, telling authorities that he had converted to Islam and joined one of the famous rape gangs in town, which effectively made him immune from facing any consequences.

“We all know I won’t be held accountable now,” Mountbatten-Windsor told reporters after being released from custody for being Muslim. “You all thought you finally had me, but I’m always several steps ahead of you. …. I can continue abusing young girls as much as I want without any fear of being prosecuted. Cheers!”

British authorities admitted that there was now little they could do. “Our hands are tied now, unfortunately,” said Scotland Yard spokesman Reginald Arthur Wigglesworth. “Once he put on that funny outfit and said he was a Muslim, that was the end of any chance we had to hold him accountable for any crimes. As per British law, Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor may now commit whatever horrific acts he chooses.” ….

[F}ormer U.S. President Bill Clinton [has] reportedly asked if he could fill out an application to join the gang.

