Not so GayDays: Wariness of identity politics cited in ‘pause’ of Orlando pride event

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2026 Real World News



Was it something they said or did? Could it be that the blame game over the Epstein files boomeranged?

GayDays at Disney World in 2026 were set to feature “returning favorites like Drag Bingo, Porn Bingo, the Mr. GayDays Leather Competition, the Miss GayDays Pageant, and the legendary Puppy Mosh,” according to organizers.

But mounting pressure related to LGBTQ activism resulted in a loss of sponsorships. This year’s event, originally scheduled for June, has been “paused.”

In 2026 it’s Not so GayDays in the world’s busiest theme park.

In a post to Instagram, event organizers struggled to be upbeat:

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to pause the GayDays Orlando event scheduled for June 2026. Changes to our host hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support, and broader challenges currently impacting LGBTQIA+ events nationwide made it impossible to deliver the experience our community deserves. This is a pause — not an ending. For more than 30 years, GayDays has been built by and for our community. Our focus now is on reimagining the future and returning with a stronger, more sustainable event.”

The Post Millennial’s Thomas Stevenson noted: “The announcement comes as many large identity-based events across the country face a lack of sponsorship dollars, rising production costs, and a corporate climate that has become more cautious about taking part in identity politics.”

Although the event is not directly associate with Disney World or the company, Disney has been slammed in recent years for pushing LGBTQ activist material on children in movies as well as at the company’s theme parks.

GayDays Anaheim is still planned for September 2026, according to Inside the Magic.

2026 Contract With Our Readers