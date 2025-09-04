Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2025 Real World News



Where was CNN during America’s military parade, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army?

Perhaps in the Hamptons where the prince of George Soros’s empire, Alex, was getting married to the former top aide of Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin?

That was then, this is now:

For a more nuanced perspective on the top priority military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2025, the public is invited (with or without the approval of Google LLC or Meta-Facebook) to read the report today by WorldTribune.com and Geostrategy-Direct.com:

Special Report: China’s parade sent ‘cognitive warfare’ messages, showcased new weapons

