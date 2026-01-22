Nvidia CEO: Trump-backed AI boom has launched ‘largest infrastructure buildout in human history’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2026 Real World News



With President Donald Trump’s backing, the Untied States is poised on the cusp of the “largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” the CEO of Nvidia said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, speaking with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo from the World Economic Forum in Davos, said the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), still in its early stages, will span data centers, chip factories and so-called “AI factories.”

“We are seeing just incredible demand. And what’s going on around the world is that AI, as you know, is a layer cake. It starts at energy, then chips – the layer that we’re at – infrastructure, cloud infrastructure, land power… building data centers,” Huang said on Wednesday.

“President [Donald] Trump wants to re-industrialize the United States. And AI is really a perfect time to do it,” he added.

“The thing that’s really important to recognize is that this is the largest infrastructure buildout in human history. It’s really unbelievable. It’s a perfect time for the United States to jump on this because it allows us to bring jobs home… Workers, plumbers, electricians, network technicians, construction workers, designers, architects. It’s going to create lots and lots of jobs.”

Driven by the global AI boom, Nvidia has become the first publicly traded company to reach a $5 trillion market valuation.

“If you just think about the world’s ecosystem [of] industries, $100 trillion out of that, probably something like $20-somewhat trillion is R&D spend or [operating expenses] spend. A lot of that is going to be augmented with artificial intelligence,” Huang said.

“Over the course of the next 15 years, a lot of estimates come in at $85 trillion,” he noted. “And so we’re going to build a lot of infrastructure.”

The Trump Administration has formally green-lit Nvidia exports, allowing the tech giant to ship its AI chips to China and other countries. Huang dismissed concerns about trade with China, saying their military is not dependent on U.S. hardware.

“H200 [chips are] not used by their military because their military, like our military, builds on [their] own chips,” he said.

