‘Oh, Canada’: Police chief suggests that against home invaders ‘best defense is to comply’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2025 Real World News



As the BLM-Antifa riots were raging in June 2020, Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference to warn rioters who make take their illegal activities into Polk County neighborhoods.

“If you value your life, you probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County,” Judd advised potential rioters, adding that people in his county “like guns… they have guns… and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded.”

Judd added: “I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”

A lot of Canadians may be pining for a Grady Judd about now.

In the suburbs of Toronto, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween just essentially told residents to not defend their homes against invaders and instead to comply and hope the criminals don’t kill them as they take whatever they want.

Amid calls from Premier Doug Ford and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to reform Canada’s self-defense laws, MacSween insisted: “The best defense is to comply.”

“The premier can make his own statement and his own mind up about that. What I would say is, as a police service, we’ll follow the laws as they’re written. The laws change, we’ll change with the laws,” MacSween said.

“But as it stands, we know the best defense for most people is to comply. As you’ve just heard, a number of safety recommendations will allow for those that are victimizing members in the community to leave and not harm anyone. It sometimes can fall on deaf ears when members feel like they have to take matters into their own hands,” MacSween added.

MacSween’s comments follow a recent violent home invasion in Lindsay, Ontario. Police said a 44-year-old man awoke around 3 a.m. to find an intruder in his apartment. A fight broke out, leaving the invader with life-threatening injuries. Both the tenant and the intruder were later charged.

Ford called the justice system “broken.”

Poilievre also weighed in, saying Canadians should not face prosecution for protecting their families: “If someone breaks in, you deserve the right to defend your loved ones and your property – full stop.”

Speaking at a news conference in Brampton, Poilievre announced that a Conservative government would move to amend the Criminal Code so that force is presumed reasonable if used against a person who breaks into a home. “After 10 years of Liberals, the system treats victims like criminals and criminals like victims,” he said, per CBC.

Current Canadian law allows self-defense only if a person reasonably believes force is being used against them or another, and their response must be considered reasonable in the circumstances.

#BREAKING: “We know, the best defence for most people is to comply,” police Chief Jim MacSween appears to disagree with @FordNation‘s calls for Castle Law. “If we’re going to rely on community members to take matters into their own hands… then we’ve all failed,” he said. pic.twitter.com/48CVyWmiGF — CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) September 3, 2025

