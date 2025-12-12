Oklahoma City Black Lives Matter leader charged in $3M embezzlement scheme

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 12, 2025

Federal prosecutors have charged the executive director of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Oklahoma City with wire fraud and money laundering, saying she diverted more than $3.15 million in returned bail checks into her personal bank accounts over a five-year period.

Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, 52, is accused of routing money intended for BLM’s bail fund and social justice programs into accounts she controlled between June 2020 and October 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma said in a press release.

A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment charging Dickerson with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and up to 10 years for each money-laundering count, along with potential fines of up to $250,000 per charge.

The indictment handed down on Thursday states that Dickerson used the money “for her personal benefit,” including travel to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, “tens of thousands of dollars in retail shopping,” more than $50,000 in food deliveries, a vehicle, and six properties.

According to the press release, the BLM chapter in Oklahoma City raised more than $5.6 million beginning in 2020, including major grants from the Community Justice Exchange, the Massachusetts Bail Fund, and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Most of the money went through the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), which served as the BLM chapter’s fiscal sponsor and required that all funds be used for tax-exempt purposes permitted under Section 501(c)(3). AFGJ also prohibited real estate purchases without its approval and required the Oklahoma City chapter to fully account for expenditures upon request.

Prosecutors say Dickerson instead deposited at least $3.15 million in returned bail checks into her personal accounts “rather than into BLMOKC’s accounts” and used interstate wires to submit two annual reports to AFGJ that “did not disclose” her personal use of funds. Those reports said the organization’s money had been used only for tax-exempt purposes.

BREAKING: Tashella Dickerson, a BLM Oklahoma City Leader, was just INDICTED for wire fraud and money laundering. BLMOKC reportedly raised more than $5.6 million in bail funds to free George Floyd rioters. However, when bail funds were returned, Dickerson allegedly pocketed… pic.twitter.com/VIu9eEAj1q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2025

