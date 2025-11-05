On morning after ‘blue bath,’ Trump celebrates anniversary of 2024 win; ‘Nuke the filibuster’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2025 Real World News



The morning after Democrats, socialists, and communists alike were celebrating the “blue bath” in which Democrats swept to several big wins, President Donald Trump reminded his MAGA movement that it was just one year ago, Nov. 5, 2024, that he won the Electoral College and the popular vote in reclaiming the White House.

Trump again reiterated that the MAGA movement can gain substantial steam if Republicans in the Senate “nuke the filibuster” and end the Democrat-imposed government shutdown.

The president wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History — Such an Honor to represent our Country. Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

“Pass Voter Reform, Voter ID, No Mail-In Ballots. Save our Supreme Court from “Packing,” No Two State addition, etc. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!!”

Trump on Wednesday said Democrats could easily pass the Continuing Resolution to open the government, but they refuse to do so because they do not wish to negotiate. Trump added that the Democrats seem willing to take the country down in order to destroy his administration: “I think these guys are kamikaze, they’ll take down the country if they have to.”

Some political pundits insisted the Democrat victories on Tuesday in Virginia and New Jersey were the result of voter pushback on Trump’s agenda.

In addressing Republican senators at a White House breakfast on Wednesday, Trump said:

“It was not expected to be a victory. Very Democrat areas. But I don’t think it was good for Republicans, or good for anybody.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted that the Republicans who went down to defeat on Tuesday were not exactly in the MAGA camp.

“Republicans must embrace populism and deliver on populist victories. Legacy GOP candidates and talking points failed last night,” Posobiec wrote. “The MAGA Model is the only way forward as Trump showed in 24. Cost of living, jobs, DEBT, housing – economic conditions for young and middle Americans.”

John Heubusch, the former executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute, used his Substack blog to write a “what if” column focused on how Trump’s win over Harris on Nov. 5, 2024, changed the nation.

“On this historic anniversary, let’s imagine an alternate universe where Kamala Harris, the cackling understudy of the last administration, somehow stumbled her way into victory and the Oval Office.”

Heubusch suggested that Harris would have doubled down on Biden’s open border crisis, fed inflation, eliminated police, raised taxes, and destroyed U.S. foreign policy.

“It’s hard to imagine this country enduring four years of Kamala Harris while keeping its institutions intact. We’d face open borders, rising crime, confiscatory taxes, no peace in the Middle East, Taiwan lost, and a White House run like an HR seminar,” Heubusch wrote.

“Instead, we’re still here, standing firm, and still free to laugh at the absurd notion of Kamala Harris as President. If nothing else, that’s an anniversary worth celebrating.”

Support Free Press Foundation