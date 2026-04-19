On the record: Democrats warned about mounting Iran crisis for years until Trump acted

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



What senior Democrats were saying back before the Iran War:

“Iran’s nuclear program is galloping forward. It is enriching at higher levels, 20% even 60% in small cases, it’s using more advanced centrifuges. We’re now down, based on published reports, to a few months. If this continues, if they continue to enrich at the levels and in the ways that they’re doing, it will get down eventually to a few weeks. So that is a concrete problem. We have an interest in putting that nuclear problem back in the box, because an Iran with a nuclear weapon, or with the ability to produce fissile material on very short notice to get one, is an Iran that’s going to be an even worse actor.”

That was Biden-Harris regime Secretary of State Antony Blinken describing the rapid progress of Iran’s nuclear program in 2021.

“Iran has rapidly accelerated its nuclear program and reduced cooperation with international inspectors. Their breakout period is down from about a year, which is what we knew it was during the deal, to just a few weeks or less.”

That was Biden-Harris regime press secretary Jen Psaki in 2022.

“Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, has directly or by hiring criminals, mounted assassination attempts against dissonance and high ranking current and former US officials, including right here on American soil.”

That was FBI Director Christopher Wray in 2023.

“The President, will not tolerate attacks on American troops, and neither will I, our teammates were killed by radical militias backed by Iran and operating inside Syria and Iraq.”

That was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2024.

The Biden-Harris regime officials ticked off Iran’s enrichment levels, shortened timelines for potential weapon development, reduced oversight by inspectors, and threats tied to Iranian-backed terror groups and operatives.

And yet no action was taken.

President Donald Trump took action.

Newsweek reported last month that Trump said a former president told him that he wished he’d acted on Iran, but declined to name who — hinting, “I think you know.”

Trump said on Sunday he “feels fine” about the current negotiations with Iran, Axios reported citing an interview on Sunday with the U.S. president.

“The concept of the deal is done. I think we have a very good chance to get it completed,” Axios quoted Trump as saying.

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