One of last Republicans in House who voted to impeach Trump won’t seek re-election

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2025 Real World News



One of only two House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump and remain in office has announced he won’t seek re-election.

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington announced Wednesday that he would not run in next year’s midterms. Newhouse won his sixth term in 2024.

Newhouse said in 2021 that he was voting to impeach Trump because “the mob was inflamed by the language and misinformation of the President of the United States.”

“He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office,” Newhouse added. “I will vote yes on the articles of impeachment.”

Critics of Newhouse’s view have pointed out that it has been proven many times over that Trump did not “inflame” the crowd on J6, having called on them to “peacefully” go to the Capitol and to respect police. It has also been proven that Trump had, prior to J6, offered to have National Guard deployed to the Capitol only to have his offer ignored by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

With Newhouse’s retirement, Rep. David Valadao of California would be the last GOP House member to remain in office who voted to impeach Trump in 2021. There are only three remaining Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — who voted to convict Trump.

In a statement posted to his X account, Newhouse wrote that his decision to retire from Congress “comes with no reservations or remorse, only gratitude for the tremendous opportunity to have represented my home state in Congress.”

Republicans are expected to hold Newhouse’s seat. Trump won the district by 21 percentage points in 2024 and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race “Solid Republican.”

Support Free Press Foundation