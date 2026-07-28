Only Herridge is all over declassified documents exposing IC collusion with CCP on election interference

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Legacy media wrote off as a nothingburger President Donald Trump’s declassification of documents showing the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) colluded with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to interfere in the 2020 election.

Most networks opted not to even cover the president’s primetime address of July 16 despite his hints at such shocking revelations.

Trump, known as one of the world’s most persuasive salesman and an absolute master of reality TV, has been known to exaggerate, don’t you know.

Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, however, reported that the actual documents released did indeed suggest elements within the IC intentionally suppressed and altered intelligence regarding Chinese election influence operations, just as the president said.

Herridge reported that the declassified documents show the voter registration rolls of 18 states were compromised by the CCP.

Related: ‘Most secure election’? What China could do with 220 million election files and U.S. voting machines, July 19, 2026

In her analysis on NewsNation, Herridge highlighted a heavily redacted email from November 2020 written by a Strategic Intelligence Analyst in China & North Korea Strategic Assessments. The email states:

“We have deliberately massaged our one pending PDB to avoid any direct links to the election.”

According to Herridge’s reporting, this specific communication aligns with an underlying whistleblower complaint alleging that career staff across intelligence agencies worked to minimize or conceal the full extent of the CCP’s election interference activities.

Key Details include:

PDB Manipulation: The documents show intelligence officials altered a President’s Daily Brief (PDB) to remove explicit connections to election interference.

Voter Data Access: The allegations include claims that China illicitly accessed up to 220 million U.S. voter records containing sensitive personal data.

Information Suppression: Herridge reported that information sharing was allegedly restricted among specific agencies to downplay China’s influence operations. This reinforce reports of an internal “shadow government” trying to shield the true scope of CCP interference.

Related — Not yet arrested: Nikki Floris, who ran ‘a shadow government’ at FBI, now works at Microsoft, July 20, 2026

BREAKING: CIA Whistleblower James Erdman III Says Intelligence Community “Globalists” Feared That President Trump Would Disrupt Their System “They’re worried that President Trump might do something crazy that upsets what we have decided is how the world should work. And frankly,… https://t.co/pDNKnq3fjH pic.twitter.com/qfoYeyTLpd — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 27, 2026

Acting DNI @DNIPulte: “declassified intelligence reveals that voter registration rolls from at least 18 states have been compromised by the People’s Republic of China (PRC)” NOTE: Swing States Intel Community Suppressed Information about PRC’s 2020 Election Influence Operation.… https://t.co/hNr7BWX073 pic.twitter.com/HBlmoKpUaj — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 27, 2026

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