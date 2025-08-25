Only in Hotel California: ‘First Partner’ Jennifer Siebel Newsom gets full salary plus much more

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2025 Real World News



California Democrat politicians’ lust for power is much like the Eagles epic tune about addiction, “you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”

In a post to LinkedIn, veteran and former U.S. commercial diplomat Robert Adams notes that, in 2019, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom “out of thin air” created the taxpayer-funded Office of the First Partner.

“Not ‘First Lady.’ Not ‘Spouse of the Governor.’ No — ‘Partner.’ Because, you know, woke,” Adams notes.

“But here’s the kicker: this office didn’t serve California’s people. It didn’t improve education, lower crime, reduce homelessness, or help struggling families.

“Nope.

“It just existed… to give Gavin’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a government salary.”

What Newsom did essentially was “laundered millions through his own wife,” Adams added. “And used your tax dollars to do it.”

Newsom’s “first partner” gets a salary … and much more.

“Through shady budget allocations and backdoor deals, Newsom funneled over $5 million in taxpayer funds to bankroll Jennifer’s pet projects, private ventures, and personal branding campaigns,” Adams wrote. “Let that sink in.”

Meanwhile, Adams continued, “California’s cities are crumbling. Homeless encampments have turned once-great towns into tent-filled drug dens. The middle class is fleeing the state in record numbers. Gas prices and taxes are sky high. Crime is exploding. Businesses are shutting down. Families are struggling.”

Newsom often lectures about equity, fairness, and “protecting democracy” while “stuffing his own family’s pockets with public money,” Adams wrote.

Major media, to no one’s surprise, is silent.

Newsom isn’t just the Golden State’s governor, he is the Left’s “golden boy for 2028. So no hard questions. No primetime exposés. No accountability,” Adams wrote.

Adams continued: “Imagine for a moment if a Republican governor — let’s say Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott — had made up a fake government office, staffed it with his wife, and funneled $5 million in public funds directly to her private film projects.

“You think CNN would ignore that?

“You think The New York Times wouldn’t have it on the front page?

“You think MSNBC wouldn’t spend 24 hours crying about fascism, nepotism, and fraud?”

American leftists don’t “care about corruption unless they can use it to attack conservatives,” Adams concluded. “They don’t care about democracy unless they’re losing power. And they don’t care about accountability — unless it’s aimed at their enemies.

“Gavin Newsom used the power of government to enrich his own household. That’s not leadership. That’s looting.

“And if Democrats truly believed in ‘following the money,’ they’d be the ones leading the investigation. But they won’t.”

California Democrats, you can stab them with your steely knives but you just can’t kill the beast.

Beat The Press