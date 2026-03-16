Oscars? Amid dwindling influence, woke Hollywood applauds itself

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



For the many, many millions who weren’t watching, the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday night went to “One Battle After Another”, a film which glorifies Antifa terrorism and lost over $100 million.

Fewer are watching the content they churn out and their influence is dwindling by the day, but Hollywood just can’t give up woke and applauding its wokeness.

Zero Hedge noted:

“The pomp is tinged and the glamour faded. The glitter and velvet curtains no longer hide the stinking rot that hides underneath. The fact that a bunch of washed-up and histrionic celebrities are still swimming in the fantasy that they matter is simultaneously alarming and hilarious.

“Most of the world is celebrating the ongoing demise of Tinseltown, certainly after a long decade of endless woke propaganda. This includes blatant attempts to indoctrinate children with LGBT ideology.

“Bombarding the public with insufferable feminist prattle and ‘girl boss’ delusions. Open discrimination against white people through DEI policies and race swaps of almost every significant white character in every franchise imaginable.

“As a result, Hollywood is dying. According to recent numbers, Hollywood productions have imploded by 50% or more since 2023.

“Even Covid was not able to destroy the movie industry the way wokeness did. In fact, it was the pandemic that allowed Hollywood to dismiss their dwindling numbers through 2023, but that scapegoat is now gone.”

This is Hollywood in 2026:

Javier Bardem says “no to war and free Palestine” at the #Oscars, earning a huge round of applause from everyone in the room. (via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/7p3whJzhbm — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

Oscars gets slammed online for endless ‘virtue signaling’ from ‘woke’ Hollywood filmmakers. “When we act complicit when a government m*rders people on the streets…when we don’t say anything when oligarchs take over the media… we all face a moral choice.” pic.twitter.com/zOHj4RVAZJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 16, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel says the United States is a “ridiculous country” Who else would be more than happy if Jimmy Kimmel left the US?? 🖐️pic.twitter.com/uv3Zyi50xM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2026

Jane Fonda fell apart and froze several times during an interview at the Oscars on Sunday. She insisted on getting political, of course, and she struggled to find her words. This is honestly quite sad to watch. Broken minds go woke.pic.twitter.com/girUqaNFWJ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 16, 2026

Best Actor winner Michael B. Jordan of “Sinners” produced the most non-woke moment of Sunday night’s event by thanking God and his parents. The woke can dismiss this, you see, because Michael B. Jordan is black.

“Sinners” is a vampire survival movie knock-off of the film “From Dusk Till Dawn”.

“Such a movie would not normally be included in the Oscars except that it had a majority black cast and includes commentary about segregation. Meaning, it was going to win awards due to DEI default,” Zero Hedge noted. “Not surprisingly, the vampires of Sinners are mostly white (designed to act as an allegory for the supposed ongoing white exploitation of minorities in America).”

Best Actress went to Jessie Buckley for the film “Hamnet”, or as Zero Hedge noted, “a feminist themed story focusing on the wife of William Shakespeare (no one cares).”

“If you have the feeling lately that there is just nothing good coming from the entertainment industry anymore, you’re not alone. The anorexic selections are a consequence of a corpsified media community obsessed more with spreading their political message than making money and staying relevant. The Oscars awards are a depressing reminder of this condition, which is why most people don’t watch them anymore,” Zero Hedge concluded.

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