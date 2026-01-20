Out of Greenland: German forces withdraw after brief deployment

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2026 Real World News



While speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Jan. 11, President Donald Trump was asked whether he had made an offer to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

“I haven’t done that. Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over,” Trump said. “Basically, their defense is two dog sleds. You know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds.”

Trump has made clear in public statements the U.S. needs Greenland as it is vital to national security.

In response, Denmark requested Germany to send in forces for a NATO military exercise called “Operation Arctic Endurance.”

What was that all about? Apparently, it was not about “endurance” as the German troops headed home after two days.

“The abrupt departure raised eyebrows in Nuuk, where locals watched as uniformed German personnel boarded a commercial flight out of Greenland rather than a military transport,” the New York Post reported on Monday. “Once on board, roughly half of the soldiers were seated in cushy business class seats.”

“The sight of German troops departing almost as soon as they arrived — on a civilian flight — suggested Europe may be reluctant to turn symbolic gestures into a prolonged military presence in Greenland as tensions with the U.S. simmer,” Caitlin Doornbos wrote for The Post.

Denmark on Saturday released a joint statement signed along with the leaders of Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom:

“As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest,” the statement said. “The pre-coordinated Danish exercise ‘Arctic Endurance’ conducted with Allies responds to this necessity. It poses no threat to anyone.”

No mention was made of the two dog sleds.

The eight countries also voiced firm backing for Danish control of Greenland, which is home to about 56,000 people, most of them Inuit.

Trump warned that he no longer feels obligated to think “purely of peace” as he argued the United States must have “complete and total control” of Greenland.

In a text exchange with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump wrote: “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” Trump wrote.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States,” Trump wrote. “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT.”

Trump on Saturday said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, starting Feb. 1, increasing to 25% on June 1, until an agreement is reached for the purchase of Greenland.

