Overlooked midterm election in strategic Marianas could open the door to China

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2026 — Real World News



Tuesday’s midterm election in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) is drawing close attention as a critical geopolitical referendum on communist China’s influence in a strategic U.S. territory.

Located just four hours from Taiwan, the Mariana’s are a vital component of America’s Pacific defense posture.

The U.S. military is actively expanding and refurbishing World War II-era airfields on the island of Tinian and utilizing Saipan for logistics and training.

The Marianas are going to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new governor, attorney general, and more, as well as decide a tight race for the CNMI delegate to the U.S. Congress.

Security analysts and political opponents warn that a return of the “old guard” — specifically former Gov. Ralph Torres — could roll back efforts to limit Beijing’s regional footprint.

Torres had championed Chinese tourism and a massive Saipan casino gaming operation that later became the target of federal racketeering, money laundering, and labor violation investigations.

Incumbent local policies have actively moved away from the Chinese tourism market to realign with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s multibillion-dollar defense posturing against Chinese aggression.

The stakes of the election were further elevated on Oct. 27 when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security officially announced the suspension of the CNMI Economic Vitality & Security Travel Authorization Program (EVS-TAP).

Citing the security and criminal risks tied to the previous casino boom, the federal government mandated that visitors from China must once again obtain a non-immigrant visa to travel to the CNMI, effectively capping Beijing’s visa-free access to the islands right before voters head to the polls.

Related: U.S. finally cracks down on visas for Chinese in Northern Mariana Islands, October 29, 2026

CNMI’s main island, Saipan, is an eight-hour flight west of Honolulu and only four hours from Taiwan. Just south of CNMI is the fellow US territory of Guam, and to its north it shares a maritime boundary with Japan.

CNMI, which has a population of about 50,000, is America’s Asian border – right in the center of the so-called Second Island Chain of islands that runs from Japan, through CNMI, Guam, Yap (Federated States of Micronesia), Palau, Taiwan, the Philippines, and further south.

In an Oct. 31 analysis for Asia Times, Grant Newsham noted: “U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) has been increasingly focused on this area, including under concepts such as the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and the US Navy’s Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concept. The U.S. Marines, Army, Coast Guard and Space Force each have their own plans.

“In CNMI, the U.S. military is refurbishing and expanding World War II-era airfields on the island of Tinian, while also making more use of nearby Saipan and the broader Mariana Islands chain as logistics and training areas for U.S. forces and allies.

“Meanwhile, China has studied World War II and acknowledged the region’s importance for decades. Using a range of political warfare methods, including strategic investments, they’ve quietly expanded their influence throughout the Pacific – to include the CNMI. Build influence, and China makes it harder for the U.S. military to operate.”

The current governor of the Marianas is David M. Apatang. He assumed office on July 23, 2025, following the passing of former Gov. Arnold I. Palacios.

Palacios “wanted a clean government and knew it was possible, as most people on CNMI hope. And he understood Chinese influence leads to becoming vassals – and corrupt ones at that,” Newsham wrote.

On Tuesday, Torres will seek to win the governorship back against independent candidates Blas T. Attao and Lawrence Camacho. Apatang declined to seek a full term.

Newsham concluded: “Run a clean operation, and it will attract clean investment from the Japanese, South Koreans and others, and Washington will be more willing to help too.

“So it’s a real choice on November 3rd. Ultimately. It’s between candidates who want what’s best for CNMI and those who want what’s best for themselves (and Beijing). And the midterm outcomes will reverberate far beyond the shores of CNMI.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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