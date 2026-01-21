Oversight Committee votes to hold Clintons in criminal contempt for defying subpoenas

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 21, 2026

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday voted to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Nine Democrats joined committee Republicans in the 38-4 vote to recommend holding Bill Clinton in contempt.

Three Democrats joined committee Republicans in the 28-15-1 vote to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt.

The criminal contempt recommendations now head to the House floor for a full vote.

If the contempt charges advance, the Trump Administration could choose to prosecute the Clintons, which could lead to potential jail time for one or both.

House Judiciary Chairman James Comer called the full House to act swiftly to hold the Clintons accountable:

“Republicans and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee acted today to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for willfully defying lawful and bipartisan subpoenas,” Comer said after the vote.

“By voting to hold the Clintons in contempt, the Committee sent a clear message: no one is above the law, and justice must be applied equally—regardless of position, pedigree, or prestige. These bipartisan subpoenas for the Clintons were approved unanimously and issued more than five months ago as part of the Committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein,” Comer said.

“The Clintons were legally required to appear and instead responded to our good-faith negotiations with defiance, delay, and obstruction,” he said.

