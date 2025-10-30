Palestinian state fiction and the looming collapse of the Christian West

Special to WorldTribune, October 30, 2025

Commentary by Laurence F Sanford

Western Civilization’s decay and decline are demonstrated by the recent recognition of the non-existent State of Palestine by the UK, France, Australia, Canada, and Portugal.

The recognition is morally corrupt and exposes political cowardice and the collapse of intellectual integrity. It rewards Hamas for slaughtering, mutilating, and raping 1,200 Israelis and seizing over 200 hostages on October 23, 2023. Hostage-taking is an international war crime against humanity, yet no international organization is pursuing legal action.

What are the borders of this Palestinian state? Is it Judea and Samaria that were the heartland of ancient Israel? Jordan seized Judea and Samaria during Israel’s 1948 fight for independence and named the territory “West Bank” to dissociate it from Jewish history. In the 1967 War, Israel seized the territory and has since administered it. Even the name “West Bank” is a misnomer, as the “bank of a river” refers to the sides of a river and not hundreds of square miles that are west of the river.

What about Gaza? Will it be included in this non-existent state of Palestine? Gaza is not contiguous with Judea and Samaria.

Who are the rulers of this fictitious State of Palestine? Is it politician Mahmoud Abbas, the 90-year-old leader of Fatah, who hasn’t held an election for twenty years? Or is it the genocidal Hamas, which ruled Gaza for twenty years without an election?

What will be the status of Jerusalem? Both Israel and the Palestinians consider Jerusalem their capital. Jews consider Jerusalem to be the heart of their 3,000-year-old history, and it is not to be divided. Islam considers Jerusalem its third most holy city because, according to the Quran, Muhammad was transported from Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem aboard a winged creature named Buraq, accompanied by the angel Gabriel. In Jerusalem, Muhammad led prophets Abraham, Moses, and Jesus in prayer, thereby symbolizing the continuity of the Abrahamic faiths culminating in Islam and affirming Jerusalem as the third-holiest city in Islam.

Muhammad died in 632 CE, but the Muslims did not conquer Jerusalem until 637 CE.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque was then built on the site of the Jewish Second Temple. As usual with Muslim conquests, mosques were built on the site of a church, synagogue, or temple of the conquered people, signifying Islamic supremacy.

The Second Temple was constructed in 516 BCE and destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE. It was a significant event in Jewish history, symbolizing a tragedy and a transformation of religious life.

The two-state solution of a Palestinian state alongside Israel will not happen as long as Islamic terror organizations Fatah and Hamas control governing bodies. Fatah pays bounties to Palestinian martyrs and claims Judea and Samaria (West Bank) as its territory. Hamas is a Muslim Brotherhood offshoot with the goal to rule from the “river to the sea.” Not a single Hamas leader has talked of recognizing Israel’s right to exist. The Trump peace plan is a temporary ceasefire to be used for regrouping, rearming, and preparing for the next massacre.

Summary

The recognition and support of a fictitious State of Palestine reveal Western leaders as too weak and cynical to face their own societal failures. They are following the age-old tradition of blaming the Jews for their own problems.

Western European countries are imploding from a massive influx of Muslim immigrants who hate the Judeo-Christian civilization and are overwhelming the social welfare and legal systems. The resulting chaos breeds political turmoil and unrest, leading to fundamental change in governance.

The ideology of Islam calls for world domination. Israel is an outpost of Western civilization surrounded by Islamic civilization countries. Eliminating Israel is just a step in Islam’s conquering of the West.

Israel will not allow Judea and Samaria to fall under the control of Islamic organizations whose purpose is to kill Jews and eliminate Israel. Palestinians are Arabs, yet no surrounding Arab country will accept Palestinians.

Western Judeo-Christian civilization is decaying and declining. Germany has called off Christmas celebrations due to the threat of terrorism, and the UK has banned Israelis from attending a soccer match due to the threat of terrorism. France is in political and social turmoil. None of these countries’ leaders has the courage to identify that the threat is from Islam.

In the United States, New York City, the largest American city and bastion of capitalism, is about to vote in as mayor a Muslim Marxist who only recently became a U.S. citizen.

His platform is based on communist and Islamic lies of free stuff and globalizing the intifada. Dearborn, Michigan, politically ruled by Muslims, recently had rallies calling for “Death to America to America.”

Action

1. Restrict immigration. Why welcome those whose culture wants to destroy you?

2. Deport and strip US citizenship of foreign-born persons who commit crimes.

3. Terminate funding for UNRWA and affiliated organizations.

4. Identify and prosecute groups advocating violence.

5. Demand that the IRS examine 501(c) (3) organizations that advocate and

support violence.

Laurence Sanford graduated from Boston College and then served in the U.S. Navy Pacific fleet from 1963 to 1966. He then served as an officer in the clandestine service of the Central Intelligence Agency for over 4 years, including a two-year assignment in Hong Kong. Mr. Sanford serves as a Senior Analyst with the American Security Council Foundation and is also President of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers — Florida Satellite Chapter.

