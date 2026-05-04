Palisades fire suspect: Angry liberal upset over breakup, obsessed with Luigi Mangione

by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The individual who started the devastating Palisades fire in Los Angeles was painted by prosecutors as a leftist who was upset over a recent breakup with his girlfriend and also was obsessed with accused assassin Luigi Mangione.

That’s not how the Left and its media portrayed the blaze which upended the lives of tens of thousands of residents. Before the fires were extinguished, they, of course, blamed climate change.

“But now, the story looks a whole lot darker and a helluva lot more inconvenient for the left-wing narrative machine,” Revolver News noted in a May 4 report.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, has been charged with starting what became one of the most destructive wildfires in California history. It began Jan. 7, 2025, in hillside neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades and Malibu and killed 12 people.

Prosecutors say Rinderknecht was pissed over his breakup, and fixated on Mangione, the accused murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“So while California’s leaders were busy trying to turn the tragedy into another preachy climate sermon, devastated families were left with the undeniable truth: a man-made disaster, failed leadership, and a state government that still can’t seem to clean up the mess,” Revolver News noted.

Several Uber passengers Rinderknecht drove the night of the fire described him as angry, driving erratically and ranting about being mad at the world.

Rinderknecht’s trial is expected to begin June 8. Prosecutors anticipate calling as many as 50 witnesses and estimate the proceedings could take up to 10 days.

In November 2025, a judge ruled Rinderknecht must remain jailed while he awaits trial.

If convicted on all charges, Rinderknecht faces up to 45 years in federal prison.

Revolver News noted:

We need to have a national conversation. And no, it’s not just about the fire. This story should be the straw that breaks our backs and should force some real talk about what happens when mentally unstable people are fed a nonstop diet of rage, resentment, and political demonization. The media spent years telling people that America is on the edge of fascism, that Trump supporters are dangerous extremists, and that violence somehow becomes “understandable” when it’s aimed at the right people. That’s one really poisonous cocktail. And too many people are drinking it. And beyond all that, the suffering didn’t just die out when the flames did. For the families who lost everything, the disaster has dragged on month after month, and it’s been a lot worse, made by the failed California leadership that always promises compassion and delivers piles of paperwork, endless delays, and a whole laundry list of excuses.

How many tens of thousands of peoples lives were impacted by this, the billions and billions in damage – one of the most beautiful parts of the country, totally destroyed because some antifa freak lit a fire. Unbelievable. https://t.co/HAYcUDhM3q — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) May 3, 2026

Her home burned down in the Pacific Palisades fire and she is DISGUSTED that it’s been 15 months and Mayor Karen Bass hasn’t even started CLEAN UP of the town AT ALL yet. She said her hometown is now a waste dump. How sad.

pic.twitter.com/OFCw1emal9 pic.twitter.com/P7JDXcTdIp — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) May 3, 2026

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