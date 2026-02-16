Pandemics for profit: Epstein planned to get Gates ‘more money for vaccines’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2026 Real World News



Jeffrey Epstein had a “20-year architecture behind pandemics as a business model — with Bill Gates at the center of the network,” along with financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, a report on the Epstein Files said.

Sayer Ji, who published his analysis of health- and medical-related information in the files in a series of Substack articles and posts on X, told The Defender the files show that Epstein “functioned as a switchboard” connecting “hedge funds, central banks, billionaires, academic institutions and global health initiatives.”

The documents released by the Justice Department largely date from the 2010s — after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting underage sex and his inclusion on a registry of sex offenders.

Ji noted that months before the start of the Covid pandemic, many of the same actors who appear in the Epstein Files participated in Event 201 — a simulation of a global pandemic caused by a coronavirus.

The pandemic preparedness infrastructure built in the years before the pandemic helped lead to this simulation, Ji wrote.

The files constitute evidence of “a major Wall Street bank asking a convicted sex offender to define the architecture of a Gates-linked charitable fund,” Ji wrote.

The documents included several emails outlining the development of a Gates-led charitable fund. A Feb. 17, 2011, email from JPMorgan Chase’s Juliet Pullis to Epstein included questions from the “team that is putting together some ideas for Gates.”

Epstein’s reply outlined how this fund could be structured.

In a July 26, 2011, email from Epstein to JPMorgan Chase executive Jes Staley, on which Boris Nikolic, Gates’ chief science and technology adviser, was copied, described a “silo based proposal that will get bill [Gates] more money for vaccines.”

By Aug. 17, 2011, Staley and Mary Erdoes, then-CEO of JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management, were discussing more details of the proposed fund, including developing “an offshore arm — especially for vaccines” and projecting “billions of dollars” in donations within two years.

In a response later that day, Epstein said Gates was “terribly frustrated” at the slow pace of establishing the fund. He said Gates was insistent that “additional money for vaccines” be included in an upcoming presentation about the fund.

By Aug. 31, 2011, JPMorgan Chase had apparently developed a proposal called “Project Molecule,” where the bank would partner with the Gates Foundation to develop a perpetual charitable fund for pandemic preparedness and surveillance, vaccine promotion and disease eradication.

Ji wrote that while Epstein’s name does not appear in the Project Molecule proposal, it acts as the “institutional translation of the architecture he was sketching informally.”

By 2013, these efforts appear to have led to the launch of the Global Health Investment Fund. A confidential Sept. 23, 2013, briefing described the fund as “the first investment fund focused on global health drug and vaccine development.” The fund promised investors annual returns of 5%-7%.

Among the attendees at the fund’s September 2013 launch were JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and representatives of Pfizer, Merck, and GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK).

Nikolic’s involvement is significant, according to Ji.

In August 2013, Gates and Epstein signed an agreement, in which Gates “specifically requested” that Epstein “personally serve” as Nikolic’s representative. The letter noted Epstein’s “existing collegial relationship” with Gates.

“This agreement was executed five years after Epstein’s conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution,” Ji wrote. “Gates had the resources to work with anyone on earth. He chose a registered sex offender — and put it in writing.”

Seamus Bruner, director of research at the Government Accountability Institute, said the files revealed the workings of a network of “Controligarchs on steroids, but with shocking new receipts.”

Bruner said the files showed that Epstein helped develop “the architecture for pandemic profiteering” years before Covid.

