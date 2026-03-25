Panic in California after Sheriff was granted access to Proposition 50 ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Democrats who run California are in panic mode over an investigation that could reveal massive voter fraud or massive incompetence in the way elections are carried out in the Golden State … or both.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a Republican who is one of the leading candidates in this year’s race for governor, has been granted access by a judge to over 650,000 ballots from the county that were cast in the special election on Proposition 50, a redistricting plan which practically guarantees California Democrats five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Riverside County records show 611,428 ballots cast in the special election last November. Democrat Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified 657,322 votes from the county.

Bianco’s office is conducting a physical recount, saying: “There is no acceptable error, small or large, in our elections.”

The state’s Democrat attorney general, Rob Bonta, attempted via a lawsuit to put an end to the investigation being run by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our embarrassment to law enforcement, Attorney General Rob Bonta, just filed an emergency writ with the court of appeals to stop ballots from being counted in Riverside County,” Bianco said. “Why in the world would Rob Bonta want that count stopped? Unless he was afraid of what that count would uncover.”

Bonta told CalMatters that Bianco’s investigation is “little more than a fishing expedition meant to sow distrust and undermine public confidence in our elections.”

Bianco countered: “Why would you interfere and obstruct an investigation instead of assist? What are you afraid of? Bonta is a corrupt political activist put in place by Gavin Newsom to run cover for the corruption in Sacramento.”

Bonta’s attempt to quash the investigation was shot down by a Riverside County judge, who further ordered that a Special Master be appointed to count the ballots.

“Election officials put the discrepancy down to human error, which in itself should raise eyebrows about how well elections are conducted in the state, and argue that counting the ballots would undermine confidence in elections,” David Strom noted in a March 25 analysis for HotAir.

Strom continued: “Most of the news stories say the Sheriff has ‘seized’ the ballots, but that is not quite accurate. While Bianco is a prominent conservative and running for governor, he didn’t just send deputies in and take the ballots; he was given a warrant by a judge who found probable cause to investigate, and appointed a Special Master to look into the matter.”

Strom added: “Democrats always say that there is no evidence at all that our elections are badly run, rigged, or have any voter fraud. But the truth is that they work night and day to ensure that no evidence can ever be discovered.”

Massive scandal: Fulton County admits they “violated” the rules in 2020 when they certified ≈315K early votes that lacked poll workers’ signatures “We don’t dispute the allegation.” The SOS also found FC “violated Official Election… Processes”https://t.co/Gy9pgnbT8E — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) December 18, 2025

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