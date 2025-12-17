Parents of Minnesota high school students warned: Wrong thinking about ICE will not be tolerated

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2025 Real World News



In the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell, thoughtcrime is the offense of thinking in ways not approved by the ruling Ingsoc party which in effect controlled the speech, the actions, and the thoughts of the citizens of Oceania.

In the woke world that is present day Minnesota, a high school principal has warned parents that their children could face disciplinary action, including suspension, for comments that support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents or reference President Donald Trump’s deportation policies in ways school officials say conflict with the school’s values, Lifezette reported on Dec. 15.

The policy was laid down in a letter to parents from Paul Paetzel, principal of Edina High School in Hennepin County. Edina High School, located in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina, enrolls more than 2,700 students in grades nine through 12.

Paetzel writes in the letter: “As we continue to grow as a community, it is essential that we are clear about the expectations we hold for language and behavior that honor the dignity of every student.

“Making light of immigration threats or referencing ICE in ways that cause fear or humiliation is a serious offense and not representative of our core values.

“Behavior of this nature fundamentally violates our commitment to providing a safe and equitable learning environment free from harassment.

“If this type of behavior occurs, we will honor the discipline policy and move forward with consequences up to and including suspension.

“Our responsibility is to protect every student’s right to feel safe, respected, and valued at school.”

Edina Public Schools officials have not released additional guidance clarifying how the policy will be enforced or how administrators will distinguish between prohibited conduct and protected speech.

The district has also not specified whether the policy applies to classroom discussions, informal student conversations, or both.

