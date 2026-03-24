Partisan J6 D.C. judge dismisses Bobulinski’s defamation suit against Cassidy Hutchinson

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The same judge who went hardcore on J6 defendants has now dismissed a defamation suit filed against Democrat J6 star witness Cassidy Hutchinson by former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski.

U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Emmet G. Sullivan dismissed the case on Tuesday.

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo research group which posted on online database of the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, posted on social media: “The DC District and DC Appeals courts need to be dissolved. They’re just inferior courts, operating at the will of Congress. This ‘opinion’ just dropped — concerns one of the chief liars and bimbos of the J6 scam. Of course this came from Emmet Sullivan. Don’t get me started. One of the worst members of the judiciary in U.S. history.”

Bobulinski claims Hutchinson insinuated in her book “Enough” that he and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were “involved in some sort of nefarious dealings” when they briefly huddled at a Donald Trump campaign rally on Nov. 1, 2020, in Georgia.

“[Hutchinson’s] defamatory statements about Mr. Bobulinski were knowingly and recklessly false,” the lawsuit states. “She was well aware that there was no wrongdoing at this meeting, and that there was no exchange of papers or envelopes. As Mr. Meadows’ principal assistant, [Hutchinson] had an insight into Mr. Meadows’ meetings, yet she lied about this meeting.”

Bobulinski denied wearing a ski mask during the encounter, which Hutchinson said she witnessed and photographed through a gap between two vehicles, and he denied that Meadows had handed him what appeared to be a “folded sheet of paper or a small envelope.”

“Mr. Bobulinski claims under oath that he was not wearing a mask, that Mr. Meadows did not hand him anything, and that Ms. Hutchinson is ‘fabricating facts,’” wrote Hutchinson’s lawyer after Bobulinski denied her claims during impeachment testimony before the House Oversight Committee. “Perhaps Mr. Bobulinski’s memory is impaired about the meeting, and a picture would help refresh his recollection.”

Related: Critics: Blackout of Bobulinski story certifies major media as ‘unworthy of the public trust’, October 28, 2020

“Anthony Bobulinski is a decorated Navy veteran who put his country above politics,” the suit states. “Because Mr. Bobulinski did not pledge blind loyalty to the Democrat Party and to the Biden family, but rather, was a guest of President Trump’s at a Presidential debate, Defendant, Cassidy Hutchinson chose to viciously defame him.”

“Defendant cashed in on her brief proximity to President Trump to become the ‘star’ witness of, and in collaboration with, the January 6th Committee and profited from politically left-wing business ventures,” the complaint adds. “In doing so, Defendant has nefariously lied about those with whom she affiliates President Trump.”

The judge ruled that Hutchinson’s assertions “cannot be proven false. It cannot be proven false that Ms. Hutchinson had the various feelings she described having about the meeting.”

Hutchinson famously lied to Congress when she testified she had heard that an enraged President Donald Trump lunged for the steering wheel of the presidential limo amid the protest at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Related: Blowback for never-Trumper ‘conservative money’ over Cassidy Hutchinson, July 5, 2022

Sullivan is the judge who refused to dismiss the case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn even though both parties sought to do so. He also presided over several J6 cases, including that of Jonathan Mellis, who Sullivan denied a request from to attend his father’s funeral in Virginia.

Related: Reporter slams Biden DOJ for treatment of Trump ‘political prisoners’ in D.C. jail, June 14, 2021

Sullivan often issued harsher sentences to J6 defendants than those requested by prosecutors.

During hearings, Sullivan often referred to the J6 protest as “domestic terrorist events” and stated that defendants had “morphed into terrorists.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...