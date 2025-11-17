Patel: CIA paid off agents to lie about Covid origins in effort to hurt Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2025 Real World News



As part of an effort to undermine President Donald Trump, the CIA took extraordinary measures to conceal the true origins of the Covid virus, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Then-CIA Director Gina Haspell “authorized six case officers and intelligence analysts to be paid off so that they would change their assessment on Covid originations,” Patel told Blaze TV’s Glenn Beck.

“That’s a CIA institutional decision to spend taxpayer dollars to lie to the world where Covid came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there, along with Gina Haspel, because she didn’t want Donald Trump to get the credit for reading the intel right and making the hard right decision,” Patel said.

Patel detailed how the first Trump Administration evaluated intelligence about the virus in the early days and how that assessment collided with a coordinated deep state effort with the media to protect China, shield Anthony Fauci, and deny Trump credit for getting it right.

Patel said his investigation found the CIA used public money to manipulate analysts, rewrite assessments, and bury an origin story that threatened the political storyline the left was heavily invested in.

“Trump was right about China. Fauci was wrong. The media was wrong. And the bureaucracy moved heaven and earth to keep that reality under wraps,” PJ Media’s Matt Margolis noted.

Patel explained the cost of the Covid cover-up:

“We’re two years down the road from that, three, and that story has been written, you know? That iron has been cast. So half the public is like, ‘What are you guys talking about? That’s a right-wing conspiracy.’ ”

That Covid overlords spent years gaslighting Americans, instructing the public to ignore common sense.

“They mocked anyone who dared say the virus came from a lab, even though the evidence pointed straight toward Wuhan,” Margolis noted.

“Now the truth trickles out in slow, frustrating drips, and millions of Americans shrug because the lie has calcified — just like how millions of leftists still believe that Trump colluded with Russia.”

“Now the cover-up is unraveling, but half the country still believes the lie.”

